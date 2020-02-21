Xiaomi launches its T300 electric toothbrush in India

Xiaomi might have been known for its smart TVs and smartphones in India though the company seems to have something completely different to offer its fans in the country, the Mi Electric Toothbrush T300.

Xiaomi said the T300 electric toothbrush comes powered by a high-efficiency magnetic levitation sonic motor capable of generating high-frequency vibrations of over 31,000 times/minute and torque of over 230 gram force centimetres. Supporting the operation is a 700 mAh battery which the company is claiming will last 25 days on a single charge.

The brush also comes with anti-corrosion, metal-free high-density bristle technology. That coupled to its ability to reach even the remote corners ensures your teeth gets thoroughly cleaned each time. The bristles again have been made by DuPont and are of the high-quality soft Tynex StaClean antimicrobial types. The bristles have also been polishes to make them smooth and rounded at the edges to allow for a scratch free brushing experience each time.

The brush also offers two modes – the standard mode and the gentle mode depending on the type of brushing you’d like to go for. Then there is the EquiClean auto-timer as well that will remind you to change brushing sides by pausing at 30 second intervals.

Charging of the brush is done via the Type C port it comes with and has a LED indicator to show the battery or charging status. It also boasts of IPX7 rating for water resistance, which makes it safe for use when brought in contact with water, something you ought to do with something that brushes your teeth.

The T300 brush is priced INR 1,200 and is available from Mi.com through crowd funding starting 20 February, 2020 at 12 noon.