Xiaomi India launches Xiaomi Smart Speaker (IR Control)

Ads

Xiaomi, India’s number one Smartphone and Smart TV brand, recently announced the launch of Xiaomi Smart Speaker (IR Control) in India. Aimed at redefining the music experience for listeners, the new Xiaomi Smart Speaker (IR control) comes with new and improved features such as IR Control, Smart home control center, Balanced sound field, LED clock display and much more. Featuring a 1.5 inch mono speaker, built in smart voice assistant (Google assistant) and Bluetooth 5.0, the Smart Speaker delivers a power-packed performance while being a a perfect blend of technology and craftsmanship.

Commenting on the launch, Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, Xiaomi India said, “Being one of the top three smart speaker brands in the country[1], we have a deep understanding of our consumer’s needs and preferences. In line with that, we are extremely happy to announce the launch of Xiaomi Smart Speaker (IR Control) from the house of Xiaomi that truly captures the brand’s vision of innovation. The smart speaker is the perfect amalgamation of unique features and latest technological offerings, making it the smart centre for your homes. It is a great package that offers convenience and quality, simultaneously enabling customers to enjoy diverse multimedia options. Our endeavor is to deliver the best and Xiaomi Smart Speaker (IR Control) is the validation of the same.”

The Xiaomi Smart Speaker (IR Control) is a perfect blend of technology and craftsmanship that provides the consumers a truly exceptional sound experience with Google Assistant built in. The speaker boasts of IR control, a voice remote control for home appliances that infuses new life into conventional non-smart devices. Consumers can connect the device to Xiaomi Home App followed by Google Home app to create a smart home experience.

Some key features –

Elegant yet practical design

Ads

Being one of the most stylish of home devices, Xiaomi Smart Speaker (IR Control) is the perfect blend of technology and craftsmanship gives birth to its elegant, compact body and calming colour scheme. It also comes with an LED display that supports adaptive brightness which adjusts to the light in the room. The consumers can use the smart speaker as an alarm and choose their favorite songs, singers, genres, and scenes when setting the alarm.

Smart Hub for your home

Xiaomi Smart Speaker boasts of IR control, a voice remote control for home appliances that infuses new life into conventional non-smart devices. Integrated with Google Assistant built in, consumers can connect the device to Xiaomi Home App followed by Google Home app to create a smart home experience.

A new audio experience

Offering a perfectly balanced sound field, the all-side speaker comes with an innovative cavity design that contributes to the richness and details of the sound from all angles. Contributing to providing an all-around immersive experience, consumers can connect two Xiaomi Smart Speakers and enjoy a sonorous stereo sound experience. making the home life freer. Equipped with Chromecast built-in™ to wirelessly cast audio with a single click, consumers can enjoy playing music, podcasts or news via Bluetooth with a smooth transmission.

With its elegant and practical design, Xiaomi Smart Speaker (IR Control) is sure to pack a punch like never-before offering a wide range of features and thumping performance. The technology of the speakers coupled with best design aesthetics, is sure to make it a big hit among technology lovers and all those who love to have a musical extravaganza.

Other specifications –

Dimensions 95 * 95 * 14mm Buttons Play/Pause, Volume up, Volume down, Mute Microphone Array 2Mics, with far field voice wake up support Speaker 1.5″ full-range speaker Connectivity Bluetooth® 5.0 | Chromecast built-in™ IR Remote Control Only compatible devices support infrared control function [control your AC and Fan, the TV & STB update will come via OTA soon] Power Supply 12V / 1A, DC input

Pricing and Availability

Xiaomi Smart Speaker (IR Control) will be available at a price of INR 4,999 on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Flipkart.com and retail stores