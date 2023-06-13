Xiaomi India introduces Xiaomi Pad 6, the powerhouse of productivity; Redmi Buds 4 Active for an elevated music experience

Xiaomi India, the country’s most trusted Smartphone and AIoT brand*, today announced the launch of its highly anticipated tablet – the Xiaomi Pad 6, offering users a perfect blend of productivity, creativity, and entertainment. Expanding its AIoT portfolio, Xiaomi India also announced the launch of its most advanced wireless earbuds – Redmi Buds 4 Active.

#DoItBetter with Xiaomi Pad 6

Powered by the flagship Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 870 processor, Xiaomi Pad 6 is 24% faster compared to its predecessor. Designed for the modern, on-the-go consumer, Xiaomi Pad 6 comes with a 11-inch display, 2.8K resolution with 309 Pixels Per Inch that make every scene look sharp and clear, and a segment-leading 144hz refresh rate. At just 490 gms, the Xiaomi Pad 6 weighs 21 gms lesser than its predecessor. The Xiaomi Pad 6 comes with a sleek Unibody Metal design, and at just 6.51 mm in thickness, is also one of the thinnest tablets in the segment, making it the perfect companion for productivity on the go.

Available in two stunning colours: the classic Graphite Grey and chic Mist Blue, the Xiaomi Pad 6 sets a new standard for versatility, offering seamless integration of functionality, interconnectivity, style, and performance that empowers users to #DoItBetter.

“Last year, with the Xiaomi Pad 5, we completely changed the dynamics of the tablet category. Its launch led to an increase in consumer interest in Android tablets, enhanced competition, and finally bringing some much-needed innovation that was missing in the Android tablet segment for the longest time. Xiaomi Pad 6 represents an even more significant leap forward in the space and is designed for the ever-evolving consumer. The tablet not only enhances creativity and usability but also builds on our promise of delivering a complete user experience powered by impeccable connectivity and superior performance, letting the users do everything better”, said Anuj Sharma – Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India. ”

#RiseNeverFall with Redmi Buds 4 Active

Creating a truly immersive listening experience for users, the Redmi Buds 4 Active boasts of an upbeat design that complements the user’s style and personality. Equipped with 12mm Bass Pro drivers, the True Wireless Stereo earphones deliver deep, immersive bass making the listener’s heart thump with excitement. With upto 30 hours of ultra-long battery life, the Redmi Buds 4 Active is an ideal entertainment companion. Additionally, offering crystal-clear conversations even in noisy environments, the buds also feature Environmental Noise Cancellation technology.

Speaking about the latest audio device, Anuj Sharma added. “We are excited to launch the Redmi Buds 4 Active, engineered to overcome the most common consumer peeves – bad design, poor connectivity options, underwhelming audio quality and an underperforming battery, with its form factor. With an upbeat design, great battery life and a deep, immersive bass experience for audio enthusiasts to enjoy every single note, Redmi Buds 4 Active bring in a refreshing turn to the audio segment.”

Aligned perfectly with the essence of Redmi Buds 4 Active, Xiaomi India has collaborated with the country’s heartthrob Disha Patani for the consumers to witness the magic of these buds alongside the Bollywood megastar.

Pricing and availability

Xiaomi Pad 6 will be available in two storage variants: 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB starting 21st June 2023 across Mi.com, Amazon.in and Xiaomi retail partners.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 will be available at a special launch price of INR 26,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant, while the 8GB+256GB variant will be available at a starting price of INR 28,999. Consumers can avail an instant INR 3000 discount on select ICICI credit and debit cards taking the effective pricing to INR 23,999 and INR 25,999 respectively.

Additionally, users can purchase add-on accessories with their Xiaomi Pad 6 to truly elevate their experience. Xiaomi Pad 6 Keyboard will be available for purchase at INR 4,999, Xiaomi Smart Pen (2nd Gen) for INR 5,999, and the Xiaomi Pad 6 Smart Cover will be available for INR 1,499. All these accessories will also go on sale from 21st June 2023 across Mi.com, Amazon.in and Xiaomi retail partners.

Redmi Buds 4 Active will be available in two colours – Bass Black and Air White starting 20th June 2023 across Mi.com, Amazon.in, Mi Homes and Xiaomi retail partners at a price of INR 1,399/-. Consumers will be able to avail the buds at an introductory offer of INR 1,199/- till 23 June 2023 (11:59pm).