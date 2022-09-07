Xiaomi India expands its personal grooming portfolio, launches Xiaomi Grooming Kit Pro

Ads

Xiaomi India, India’s no. 1 smartphone and smart TV brand, today announced the latest addition to its personal grooming portfolio – Xiaomi Grooming Kit Pro. With sleek and elegant design, it provides the perfect ergonomics that takes men’s grooming to the next level, with minimal efforts.

Xiaomi Grooming Kit Pro comes equipped with multiple heads that helps achieve full body grooming experience effortlessly. With self-sharpening stainless-steel blades, 40 length settings and 0.5 trimming precision, it ensures accurate and perfectly even cuts. It also comes with a full washable body protected by IPX7 rating making it water-resistant and safe for use in all conditions. Xiaomi Grooming Kit Pro features stylish LED display for battery life indication along with ultra-powerful battery and Universal Type-C Charging.

Elevates the grooming experience

With sleek and elegant design, Xiaomi Grooming Kit Pro comes with multiple heads and 40 Length Settings for a full body grooming. The self-sharpening stainless-steel blades with 40 length settings and 0.5mm precision, that enables the user to create the perfect look for any occasion. The blade tips are skin friendly and perfectly sculpt the beard.

Power packed package

Xiaomi Grooming Kit Pro features ultra-powerful battery with 90 minutes run time with 2 hours to full charge. It comes with LED display for battery life indication that lets the user know how much charge is on the trimmer. The Universal Type – C charger allows the consumers to quickly charge their trimmer just like a smartphone. For a versatile usage, the trimmer can be used both corded and cordless. Xiaomi Grooming Kit Pro also comes with a travel lock function that keeps the trimmer from switching on unintentionally.

Improved design and perfect ergonomics

Xiaomi Grooming Kit Pro comes in sleek and elegant design that is easy to hold and handle. The stainless-steel body comes with IPX7 rating and is fully washable.

Availability

Available at a price of INR 2,499 and a pre-order discount of INR 300 exclusively on Mi.com and Amazon from 7th – 13th July.