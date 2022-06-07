Xiaomi India announces the “Level Up” sale’ with attractive offers on Xiaomi and Redmi Laptops

Xiaomi, India’s number one smartphone and Smart TV brand, today announced the “Level Up” sale across Mi.com, Mi Home, Flipkart, Amazon and all offline partners, from 8 June to 17 June 2022. The ten-day long campaign will give consumers a great opportunity to level up their modern working and learning style with Xiaomi and Redmi laptops. This sale bonanza brings a slew of attractive offers and deals across the laptop portfolio.

As offices, schools and establishments gradually open up, there has been a surge in the demand for notebooks. With rapid strides in technologies, the need for technological support is becoming all pervasive in the everyday lives. As a brand, Xiaomi has always worked towards making the cutting-edge technology accessible to consumers, to enable them to learn, grow and tackle new and exciting challenges.

With this sale, Xiaomi aims to deliver on its philosophy of ‘Innovation for Everyone’ and give back to the consumers for the loyalty and trust they have shown in the brand. This shopping festival will allow consumers to experience the latest technological breakthrough of Xiaomi products at compelling prices. Equipped with productivity powerhouse, Xiaomi and Redmi laptops come with the 11th Generation Intel Core, that help consumers multi-task like a pro.

Pushing the boundaries of performance in the ultra-light and portable category, Mi NoteBook Ultra (i5 + 8GB RAM) and Mi NoteBook Ultra (i5 + 16GB RAM) will be available for a discounted price of INR 57,999 and INR 59,999, respectively. Mi NoteBook Pro, the powerful laptop made for hustlers on the move can be purchased at INR 55,999 for i5 + 8GB RAM and INR 57,999 for i5 + 16GB RAM.

Offering superior performance, backed by a modern design, sturdy build quality, and optimized specifications, RedmiBook can be purchased at an additional discount of INR 6000. The consumers can grab the i3 256G variant for INR 32,999 and i3 512 variant for INR 35,999. Additionally, RedmiBook Pro i5 – designed for productivity and uncompromised performance can be purchased at INR 42,999.

Additionally, HDFC card holders can also avail an additional discount of upto INR 4500, coupled with No-Cost EMI for the period of 9 months. The campaign offers across all the e-commerce platforms (Mi.com, Mi Home, Flipkart, Amazon) will also include the following.

Product offers

S No. Product Selling price Discount Offer price 1 RedmiBook i3/256G 38,999 6,000 32,999 2 RedmiBook i3/512G 41,999 6,000 35,999 3 RedmiBook Pro i5/512G 49,999 7,000 42,999 4 Mi NoteBook Pro i5/8G/512G 56,999 1,000 55,999 5 Mi NoteBook Pro i5/16G/512G 61,499 3,500 57,999 6 Mi NoteBook Ultra i5/8G/512G 59,999 2,000 57,999 7 Mi NoteBook Ultra i5/16G/512G 65,499 5,500 59,999

Bank offers