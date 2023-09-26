Xiaomi Embraces Wear OS with the Launch of Watch 2 Pro

In a significant move, Xiaomi has announced its transition to Wear OS for its latest offering, the Watch 2 Pro. The tech giant is known for its knack for delivering feature-rich devices at competitive prices, and the Watch 2 Pro is no exception. With a plethora of features, including body composition analysis and dual-frequency GPS, the watch is priced attractively at £229.99 (approximately $280). For those interested in the LTE version, it’s available for £279.99 (around $340).

Key Features and Highlights

Wear OS Integration: One of the standout features of the Watch 2 Pro is its shift from a proprietary OS to Wear OS. This transition allows users access to third-party apps via the Google Play Store and Google’s suite of services, including Wallet, Maps, and notably, Google Assistant. This inclusion of Google Assistant is a significant step, especially since non-Samsung or Google smartwatches had been devoid of this feature for a while.

Design and Display: The Watch 2 Pro boasts a classic round-faced design, featuring a 1.43-inch OLED display housed in a 46mm stainless steel case. It also sports a digital crown, giving it a premium look. While the actual size and feel can only be judged in person, the images suggest a sleek and stylish design.

Battery Life: Xiaomi claims an impressive 65 hours of battery life for the Watch 2 Pro. If this holds true in real-world usage, it would be a significant achievement, especially considering the challenges Android smartwatch makers face in this department.

Health and Fitness: On the health front, the watch supports 150 sports modes, stress tracking, blood oxygen level monitoring, sleep tracking, and high heart rate notifications. One of its unique features is the dual-frequency GPS, typically found in high-end multisport watches, ensuring precise tracking for outdoor activities. Another notable feature is the body composition analysis, a feature predominantly seen in Samsung smartwatches.

Availability: As of now, Xiaomi hasn’t provided a specific launch date. The Watch 2 Pro will come in two variants – black with a fluoroelastomer strap and silver with a leather strap. However, its availability in the US remains uncertain, given Xiaomi’s past trends.

In Conclusion

To wrap up, here are some key takeaways:

Xiaomi’s Watch 2 Pro marks its entry into the Wear OS ecosystem.

The watch promises a rich feature set, including a dual-frequency GPS and body composition analysis.

With an impressive battery life claim of 65 hours, it could be a game-changer in the Android smartwatch market.

The watch’s availability outside of its primary markets, especially in the US, is still under wraps.

With the Watch 2 Pro, Xiaomi continues its tradition of offering feature-packed devices at competitive prices, making it a brand to watch out for in the wearable tech space.