Do you remember the first time you tried active noise cancellation in headphones? The sensation of the world around you “turning off” is a very cool experience.

But in practice, it’s not always convenient to tune out your environment. For example, ANC can make it difficult to navigate the world around you, leaving you oblivious to traffic noises, alarms, and voices trying to get your attention.

xFyro, the brand behind the famous xFyro ARIA earbuds that set records on Indiegogo a few years back, has been wrestling with this problem for a while.

How do you deliver effective ANC without blocking the sounds people need to hear?

To solve this problem, they developed one of the first artificial intelligence programs for the new xFyro ANC Pro true wireless headphones. xFyro’s AI listens to the world around you and isolates sounds you need to hear. It blocks everything except critical noises so you can enjoy your music without distraction while staying safe on the streets and aware of the office.

The xFyro ANC Pro also feature a 100-hour battery, graphene drivers, IPX5 waterproofing and Bluetooth 5.0.

We got a chance to test out the xFyro ANC Pro, and we have the full scoop for you below.

AI-powered ANC: How does it Work?

xFyro’s groundbreaking artificial intelligence algorithm is one of the coolest advances in audio tech.

The AI listens to sounds in your environment via the dual beamforming mics on the earbuds and separates the sounds it hears into two categories: critical and non-critical. The algorithm recognizes over 6000 unique sounds, and it’s able to categorize them before any sound waves reach your ears.

The critical noises are sounds that you need to hear, such as sirens, alarms and voices speaking to you. These noises are allowed to pass through the speakers and reach your ears. When this happens, the volume of your music is lowered temporarily.

The non-critical noises remain cancelled.

This selective ANC is a game-changer for true wireless audio because most people who use wireless earbuds listen on the go. Now, they won’t need to remove their earbuds or press pause to have a conversation or remain aware of nearby hazards. xFyro ANC Pro allow you to live life with your headphones on all the time.

We particularly enjoyed xFyro ANC Pro’s noise-cancelling power. It’s much more powerful than other ANC earbuds. At 30 dB of ANC, it’s 50% more powerful than Apple’s AirPods Pro. This means cancelled sounds are truly silent—everything from nearby air conditioners to faraway construction.

If you don’t need the AI power active, you can switch to standard ANC or no ANC to save some battery power.

Graphene Nano Speakers

xFyro’s ANC isn’t the only novel feature in their earbuds. They have also sourced graphene for their speakers. This material was discovered in 2004 and is widely considered to be the future of speakers big and small.

Graphene is the strongest and thinnest material on Earth, so it’s well-suited to deliver precise vibration and amplification without any distortion or degradation over time. Because graphene is a nanoparticle, it’s especially suited to true wireless earbuds, which require small yet powerful speakers.

xFyro ANC Pro feature 7mm graphene drivers that deliver huge sound at louder volumes than other earbuds. You can expect cleaner sound across the audio spectrum as well as thick bass beats. Because graphene is so strong, it will last and last, ensuring you get amazing audio from your earbuds for years to come.

An Industry-topping Battery

Tired of only getting 2-3 hours of playback from your true wireless headphones? xFyro has gone above and beyond with the xFyro ANC Pro, which are able to last up to 10 hours on a single charge. Add 90 additional hours in the carrying case, and you’ll have 100 hours of music in your pocket.

That’s far more than any other true wireless headphones on the market, most of which feature between 24-50 hours of total battery life.

We were especially impressed at the battery life with the AI mode active. We still got about 8 hours of playback, which is more than most headphones can do without any ANC modes turned on.

Waterproof and Damage-resistant

xFyro’s most successful earbuds to date, the xFyro ARIA, gained internet fame for their high durability and 100% waterproofing.

The xFyro ANC Pro doesn’t have the same level of water protection, but they still fare better than many other earbuds.

At an IPX5 rating, the earbuds can handle any weather—from light rain to downpours. They can also take intense sweating if you wear them to the gym.

The earbuds are reinforced and shockproof to prevent damage from daily wear and tear. And, they’re sealed and buttonless to avoid dust or debris exposure. The xFyro ANC Pro have touch controls, so the exterior is sleek and seamless.

Ergonomic Comfort

xFyro ANC Pro are earbuds that you never have to take out. But are they comfortable enough to wear all day?

We say yes. xFyro hired ergonomic engineers to develop a special inner-ear fit for these earbuds. Instead of fitting in your ears due to pressure and tightness (like a cork in a bottle—how most earbuds fit), the xFyro earbuds rest in your ears and fit snugly using the natural curves of your ear canal. They don’t feel tight or uncomfortable, but why don’t budge either.

It’s a fantastic feeling, and we can definitely see ourselves wearing these earbuds for 5+ hours at a time without any irritation.

Even More Features

We don’t have time to go down the list of every feature in xFyro ANC Pro, so we’ll list the rest of them here. The following are features we would expect from most premium headphones in 2021.

Bluetooth 5.0

Digital assistant access (Google, Siri, etc.)

Touch controls

Instant pairing

Type-C fast charging

