There is no denying the fact that a lot of people have turned to gaming due to the Coronavirus. In fact, most people are playing video games on consoles, PCS, as well as their mobile devices.

If you are new to gaming, then you should probably know that gaming is a whole lot better if you use the right hardware, including headsets. You will definitely need a great pair of headsets if you are ever going to enjoy your gaming.

Below, we focus on the Xbox One headsets that you should buy for an excellent gaming experience.

Microsoft Xbox One Official Stereo Headset

This headset is the official one from Microsoft for Xbox One. What we love about it is that it is quite affordable and does not compromise when it comes to delivering rich stereo audio. With this pair of headsets, you also get a unidirectional microphone that allows you to communicate during gameplay.

You will also get an adapter, which ensures that you get handy controls for adjusting your audio when you chat and when you play games. It’s also lightweight, which makes it perfect for long periods of gaming.

Razer Nari or Steelseries Arctis 9X

What’s great about this headset is that it delivers clear audio, and the sound quality is awesome. This is mainly because this pair of headsets is mainly made for gaming. This allows you to get superior bass while you play your Xbox One games.