There are times when you just want to relax and play some Xbox games while relaxed. There are so many games that you can play in the comfort of your couch and these also include real money online casino games such as online blackjack or slots online.

Here are Xbox games that you can play while relaxing

Farming 17

Farming 17 is one of the most relaxing games that you can find on the Xbox Pass. If you are not familiar with the game, you do not have to worry because there are a number of tutorials that will show you how to prepare your farm’s land. It is a good game especially if you are thinking of starting a career in farming.

Fishing Sim World Pro Tour

If you are looking for an outdoor experience while in the comfort of your home then this is the game for you. You could even participate in fishing tournaments online with this game.

Human Fall Flat

In this game, you will be navigating your little dough man and throwing them off a ledge to the next level. The game will not only make you feel relaxed but it will also keep your brain sharp. You can even play with a friend and also it can be accessed online.

Minecraft

You can play this game in the comfort of your home with your family via split-screen. You could also play with friends and play online. Online casinos like best usa casino sites also offer similar casino games.

My Time At Portia

My Time at Portia is about a youngster who arrives in an island town named Portia to find a homestead that his father left him. He will be fixing some of the things his father left him. The game is about fixing, buying, and selling and there is even a handy manual for you.

Pikuniku

The game is fun as well as relaxing. In this game, you will be solving problems for some town folk. Your character will resemble a barefoot Mr. Noisy.