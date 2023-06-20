World music day: Top 3 Earbuds for high-quality music experience

World Music Day, also known as Fête de la Musique, is an annual celebration that takes place on June 21st. It is a day dedicated to the joy of music, where musicians and music lovers come together to share their passion for diverse musical genres and performances. In the spirit of this celebration, let’s create a brief around the TWS brand (True Wireless Stereo) and its connection to World Music Day. Here is a list of top TWS that provide high quality music experience:

Wings Phantom 345:

These earbuds come in a unique transparent case with the exposed design ensuring that there are no gaps or creaks in tune with the minimalistic trend. It has quad mics with Smart ENC for clear communication and noise cancellation. These speed sync-enabled earbuds boast of touch sensors and voice support assistance so that your music listening experience is not paused even for a second. The digital battery display and customized controls are key additional features. One can purchase these sleek earbuds from Amazon, Flipkart and the brand’s official website. INR 1,299/-

Link: https://www.amazon.in/Wings-Launched-Ergonomic-Playtime Controls/dp/B0BVBSMPZ6/ref=sr_1_3crid=2P903AGJ86XKA&keywords=wings+phantom+345&qid=1687245369&s=electronics&sprefix=wings+phantom+34%2Celectronics%2C321&sr=1-3

Truke BTG Storm:

Indulge in cinematic soundscapes with the truke BTG Storm’s 13mm Titanium Speaker drivers. These high-quality earbuds deliver exceptional audio precision, immersing you in every detail of your favorite games. With an impressive playtime of up to 50 hours* using the charging case, you can game to your heart’s content without worrying about running out of battery. INR 999/-

Link: https://www.amazon.in/truke-Launched-Ultra-Low-Titanium-Playtime/dp/B0C1P3C5QQ

Mivi Duopods K2:

Unclouded Call Clarity & Long-Lasting Battery. Engineered with AI-ENC for HD call clarity with 40 hrs of combined playtime on a single charge. DuoPods K2 is the new pocket-sized audio powerhouse.

Link: https://www.mivi.in/products/duopods-k2-earbud/?sku=TEDPK2-GB