World Health Day: The 6 Best Smartwatches for Monitoring Your Health in 2023

World Health Day is celebrated on April 7th each year, with a focus on promoting health and well-being for all. In recent years, smartwatches have emerged as powerful tools for monitoring health and fitness, and are increasingly being used in healthcare settings. In this listicle, we’ll explore the best five smartwatches that are transforming the healthcare industry.

Apple Watch Series 6

The Apple Watch Series 6 is one of the most advanced smartwatches on the market, with a range of health features that make it a valuable tool for healthcare professionals. The watch has an ECG app that can detect irregular heart rhythms, a blood oxygen sensor that can monitor oxygen levels in the blood, and a heart rate monitor that can track changes in heart rate. Additionally, the Series 6 has features that can help users manage stress, including the Breathe app, which guides users through breathing exercises.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is another powerful smartwatch that is transforming the healthcare industry. The watch has a range of health features, including a heart rate monitor, sleep tracking, and stress monitoring capabilities. Additionally, the Watch Active 2 has a range of fitness tracking features, such as GPS, workout tracking, and coaching.

Fitbit Versa 3

The Fitbit Versa 3 is a versatile smartwatch that is ideal for individuals who want to track their health and fitness. The watch has a range of health features, including a heart rate monitor, sleep tracking, and stress monitoring capabilities. Additionally, the Versa 3 has a variety of fitness tracking features, such as GPS, workout tracking, and coaching.

PLAFIT SLIM

The smartwatch PLAFIT SLIM is “Made in India.” 1.28′′ (240 x 240 pixels) IPS LCD screen, IP67 water and dust resistance, different sports modes, heart rate and fitness tracker, sleep and SPO2 monitor, Bluetooth notification, and more are some of its features. This slimline smartwatch has a trendy band in the colours of Black and Blue, as the name would imply. It includes a 180mAh battery with a 7-day battery life and a 15-day standby time guarantee.

Garmin Venu SQ

The Garmin Venu SQ is a budget-friendly smartwatch that is packed with health and fitness features. The watch has a heart rate monitor, sleep tracking, and stress monitoring capabilities. Additionally, the Venu SQ has a range of fitness tracking features, such as GPS, workout tracking, and coaching. The watch also has a long battery life, making it ideal for users who want to track their health and fitness throughout the day.

Amazfit GTS 2

The Amazfit GTS 2 is a sleek smartwatch that is perfect for users who want to track their health and fitness without breaking the bank. The watch has a range of health features, including a heart rate monitor, sleep tracking, and stress monitoring capabilities. Additionally, the GTS 2 has a range of fitness tracking features, such as GPS, workout tracking, and coaching. The watch also has a long battery life, making it ideal for users who want to track their health and fitness throughout the day.

In conclusion, smartwatches are transforming the healthcare industry by providing real-time data, enabling remote patient monitoring and telemedicine, and helping individuals manage chronic conditions and achieve their fitness goals. The Apple Watch Series 6, Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, Fitbit Versa 3, PLAYFIT SLIM, Garmin Venu SQ, and Amazfit GTS 2 are all powerful smartwatches that are leading the way in healthcare innovation. As smartwatches continue to evolve, we can expect to see even more innovative features and applications that will revolutionize the way we approach healthcare.