Us Melburnians have had a pretty frustrating go of it throughout the pandemic (I’m currently writing this in our fourth strict lockdown). So, it basically doesn’t seem like employees will properly return to the office for some time to come. But to be able to work efficiently from home, your business and employees require quality Melbourne internet connections.

With this in mind, what are your business’s internet demands when working from home?

There are four main types of broadband connections in Australia, and understanding them will help you decide which is right for your working from home needs.

These are 5G, ADSL, cable broadband and NBN – let’s take a look at each of them to help you decide which is right for you.

5G broadband

5G promises to be the winning alternative to the National Broadband Network (NBN) which, as we know, has been less than successful in its implementation. 5G is a technology that offers faster-than-ever speeds for home internet users, making it a great option for people working from home. Most of the well-known comms networks have made the switch to 5G, as well as some smaller, highly competitive providers. The great thing about 5G is that it can reach gigabit speeds, and can be an awesome alternative for the NBN.

ADSL broadband

ADSL is an acronym for “Asymmetric Digital Subscriber Line”, and it’s a technological design that essentially allows faster upload and download speeds over pre-existing copper phone lines. ADSL is a lot faster than the older dialup internet method, as it utilises a device known as a “DSL filter”, which separates the digital data from the telephone voice signals based on their frequency and allows both to share the same line with minimal (if not any) interference.

An awesome advantage of ADSL is that it’s a lot cheaper than other options. Communications organisations like Optus and Telstra already have plenty of copper lines buried underground, making it easy for them to provide customers with faster internet access (however, Optus has ceased to provide ADSL internet to new customers).

Cable broadband

Cable broadband, or hybrid fibre-coaxial (HFC) internet, is exactly that – a hybrid network of slower coaxial cables and ultra-fast fibre optic cables. Coaxial cables are just copper cables containing two conductive layers – a copper sheath that surrounds a core copper wire, with the two being separated by an insulating layer. These cables are designed to carry radio signals such as cable TV and the internet, and there is no interference from phone signals.

Fibre broadband

Optical fibre was the fastest technology available to customers before the unrolling of 5G. It forms the foundation of the existing cable network, the NBN is finally being rolled out to homes across Australia, but hardware is often unavailable, meaning people still have to wait to have NBN installed even if they are eligible.

Optical fibres, in essence, are thin glass cables that allow light signals to be transmitted. This can be bundled together to form cables. It has a great advantage over copper wiring as it can send higher rates of data over longer distances. As it is made of glass it cannot have electromagnetic interference and there’s less risk of mixed signals causing trouble for the network.

This being said, the NBN is still expensive through telecoms companies, and, as previously mentioned, hardware is often out of stock, something that can be a let down for potential customers.