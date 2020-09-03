Wireless charging has been there for a few years now. Despite its many benefits, many people are still not using it. Some people don’t even know how it works and what makes it so popular. For sure, if you don’t own a wireless charger, you are missing out, and here is why.

Going for a wireless charger means saying goodbye to charging cables. In this fast-changing smart world, you need a wireless charger (smart charger) to charge your smartphone. It comes with so many benefits. Just like any other technology, wireless charging also has some demerits. If you are not yet charging your devices wirelessly, here are some of the things that you need to know about wireless charging.

Advantages of wireless phone charging

1. Convenience

The number one reason why you need a wireless charger for your smartphone, tablet, or laptop is convenience. You will no longer have to deal with cords again. It makes charging your devices much easier since all you need is to put them on the charging pad or mat. That means that you won’t have to struggle to remember where you left your cords whenever you want to charge your phone. If your smartphone supports wireless charging, all you need is to place it on the charging pad or mat.

2. Multiple device charging

If you are living with your family, there is a likelihood of having more than one smartphone in one room. Wireless chargers allow you to charge different devices simultaneously. If you have a multiple device charging stations, you will be able to charge all your smartphones, tablets, and smartphones wirelessly. As a result, wireless charging reduces the number of cables and international power adapters that you need at your home or workplace. You can charge as many smartphones as your charging pad or mat can accommodate.

3. No wear and tear

We all know that we should not answer phone calls with our phones connected to power. Unfortunately, many are the times that we forget and end up ripping our phones aggressively from the charger. What many people don’t know is that frequently plugging a phone in and out can damage the delicate charging ports. With wireless charging, there is no plugging in and out. As a result, there is no tear and wear as a result of aggressive use or erosion. Charging pads and mats also have a longer lifespan than cables.

4. Clean surface

Recent studies are showing that a messy desk creates a stressful working environment. Reducing the number of cables on your desk can help make your workspace healthier and also help you utilize the available space efficiently. Getting a wireless charging station for your tablets, laptops, and smartphones can help declutter your desk and make it look clean and organized.

5. Safety

Using a wireless charger to charge your smartphone is much safer than using USB cords and an adapter. One of the main reasons why charging your iPhone wirelessly is because there is no risk of electrical damage or power surge to your device.

6. Reduced risk of battery damage

Most wireless charging mats and pads can detect your smartphone’s battery status. If it is fully charged, they stop charging. By doing this, wireless charging helps save energy and prevent your battery from overheating. That is not possible with wired charging.

Drawbacks of wireless charging

1. Additional expense

Smartphones that support both wireless and wired charging are shipped with a USB cord and a charging brick only. It is rare to find a smartphone shipped together with a wireless charger. If you want to be charging your devices wirelessly, you have to purchase charging pads separately.

2. Phone use during charge

Wireless charging can help reduce wear and tear when pulling off the charger to answer a call, but your phone won’t be charging once you pick it from the charging mat. With wireless charging, it might be hard to continue using your smartphone when it is still charging.

There are different types of wireless chargers. Not all of them are expensive, but you have to look for the best models to get quality services. Here are some of the best wireless chargers for iPhones that will charge your phone faster. Some wireless chargers for iPhones support long-distance charging to allow you to continue using your phone when it is charging.

3. Slow charging

Wireless charging is not for people that are always on the go. It is slower than wired charging. According to recent studies, wireless charging takes 30 to 80 percent longer to charge a device fully. That is not to mean that all wireless chargers are slow. If you have an iPhone, you should look for the best wireless chargers for iPhones.