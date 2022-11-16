Winter blues causing you to stop doing things you like? Here is the list of the smart-connected devices that will help beat the winter chills 

The winter chills are here and often getting moving around the house seems like a task even to make that favourite snack you have been craving. What if you could control your home appliances without moving out of your comfy spot for too long? Well then, we have the right list of smart home appliances that will help you beat the winter chills.

Philips Sneaker Cleaner

Clean shoes are the basic in any season but to clean the stains and dirt with water in winters is a task. Don’t worry! The Philips Sneaker Cleaner makes everyday shoe cleaning easy. This automated, easy-to-use device cleans your shoes of scuffs, dirt marks and stains effortlessly. It is a super handy and useful device that works on different fabrics and is available for an affordable price of INR 2,549.

Havells Instanio 3-Litre 3KW Instant Water Heater

If you are looking for an instant water heater, Havells Instanio should be on your list. It has a storage capacity of 3 litres and comes with a temperature-sensing colour-changing LED Indicator for real-time hotness of the water. Other than this, it has a copper heating element that is said to offer superior heating performance along with resistance to both oxidation and carbonization at high-temperature setting. It is available for Rs. 3,553 on official Amazon website.

Havells Aqua Plus 1.2 litre Double Wall Kettle

Purchase this sturdy and safe electric kettle from Havells and ensure your winter afternoon or winter nights are accompanied by hot beverages. Truly, the purchase of an electric kettle makes the most sense in the winter season even though you can get it any time of the year. Befitting for hostelers, bachelors, working professionals and even families, this electric kettle has a wider mouth and is manufactured using A-Okay stainless steel. Available with an auto shut-off function, this electric kettle is known for its energy-saving nature, cool touch an outer body, and easy-to-clean feature. It is available for Rs. 1,499 on Amazon India.

Marked at Rs 15,990, the Philips Airfryer XL would make an excellent choice these winters!

Philips 2000 Series 3-in-1 Purifier with Fan and Heater (Hot and Cold)

Philips 2000 Series 3-in-1 purifier is the perfect choice if you are looking for an air purifier that looks good and has a lot of features. The Philips 2000 Series 3-in-1 Purifier comes with a hot and cool fan. You can even use the device as a heater during winters. It also features a nice key-hole design that will add a nice look to the living room decor. However, the device does not come with app support. You will have to manually go and change the mode using the capacitive touch buttons on the dome. The device is priced at Rs 27,999 in India.