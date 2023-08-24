Wings Takes Flight with Prime Smartwatch and Flobuds 300: The Hottest Tech Drops of 2023

Wings cements its position as one of India’s fastest-growing direct-to-consumer brands in the consumer electronics retail space, hits the tech runway with a double launch extravaganza! Fresh off their title as the “Most Popular TWS Brand” at the DeviceNext Summit, Wings is set to create an uproar in the market with the game-changing Prime Smartwatch and the Flobuds 300 earbuds.

Wings is introducing launching the first of its new smartwatch range, the Prime Smartwatch, at a special launch price of ₹1499 (usually ₹1799). Think a 1.96-inch HD screen, advanced Single Chip Bluetooth Calling, and battery life that’ll put marathon runners to shame – 7 days without calling or 3 days with calling. 120+ Sports Modes, real time Heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking are a few distinct add-ons from a health and fitness tracking perspective as well. The watch also comes with a host of smart features: 200+ Watch Faces, 2 inbuilt games, E- Card Support, Password lock, Camera Control and a lot more. It’s time to embrace prime-grade innovation!

Fashionistas, meet your audio soulmates! Wings Flobuds 300 is not just earbuds; it’s an artful expression of sound meets style. Priced at just ₹999 (typically ₹1299), they are a fashion statement for your ears. With a luxurious leather finish, Flobuds 300 are here to redefine how you experience music coming in with Smart ENC, 13 mm drivers and 50 hours playtime.

Vijay Venkateswaran, Co-Founder, said, ” With the Wings Prime, we are excited to enter the wearables arena and the tech space as a whole. With the Prime Smartwatch’s power-packed features, we’re constantly shipping products keeping in mind the latest design trends preferred by the youth. The same can be said for the Flobuds 300, with its unique leather finish which is unlike any other TWS earbud”

Both products are available from 24-08-2023 with Prime being available as a Flipkart exclusive and the Flobuds 300 available for purchase on Flipkart, Amazon, and the Wings website. These gadgets embody Wings’ ethos – the perfect blend of tech and trend, form and function, and fashion and function. With this launch, Wings is unlocking a new realm of tech that’s undeniably irresistible.