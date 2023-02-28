Wings launches phantom 700 earbuds

Wings launches their new Phantom 700 Gaming TWS Earbuds. The product is designed for gamers who demand the best and features a range of state-of-the-art features and a sleek design. Equivalent to what the flagship buds from the Phantom series can offer, these gaming wearables will instantly draw everyone’s attention the moment they hear the price. With a price tag below INR 1000/-, the Wings Phantom 700 is worth each buck with its vast range of features.

Enjoy the complete benefits of Bluetooth v5.3 with Speedsync™, Open and On™, and Wings’ revolutionary Gaming Mode that offers outstanding 40ms ultra–low latency audio. With Bold Bass™ and crisp highs, the large 13mm high–fidelity composite drivers with AAC Codec support provides an immersive experience. Chat in-game with SNS mics that cuts off unwanted ambient noises for crystal-clear communication.

Built with an ergonomic design for long stress-free listening pleasure, the buds show off a premium look with a smooth and soft surface. Each bud sports a touch interface allowing you to adjust the volume instantly, attend to calls, change music tracks, call on the voice assistant, or switch to Gaming Mode within seconds. The charging case features stylish RGB lights to show off your gaming pride, complete with an IPX5 sweat and water-resistant body. The Phantom 700 can be worn with confidence during sweaty workouts, long outdoor runs, or when caught in unpredictable showers.

This gaming TWS is built for non-stop performance — each bud can offer up to 8 hours of battery life on a single charge, while the case can keep it running for a whopping 38 hours in total. And if you are running low on battery, a quick 15-minute charge will let you game for a good 60 minutes at a stretch. Your charging woes are at bay thanks to the Bullet Charge™ technology clubbed with the USB-C. The Wings Phantom 700 is now on the shelves for INR 899/- on Wingslifestyle.in , Amazon.in and Flipkart.in