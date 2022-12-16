Wings launches phantom 110 gaming neckband earphones

India’s premier audio brand Wings brings you the Phantom 110 Gaming Neckband featuring a staggering 20-hour non-stop battery life and 50ms Ultra-Low Latency and a dedicated Bass Boost Mode for pure gaming and entertainment on the go. The Phantom 110 is a great middle ground for gamers who desire the latency of wired earbuds while providing hassle free wireless experience to keep your focus on the game. This neckband has a little something for everybody. Whether it’s the 13 mm drivers, the minimal latency, the bass boost, or the long 20 hour playtime. If you’re a gamer or an audiophile or just someone who needs a neckband on the road, one would want to add this accessory to your collection.

Wings’ latest wearable in the gaming audio segment,the Phantom 110 boasts ultra-low latency of up to 50ms and a dedicated Gaming Mode with zero audio lag suited for gaming and entertainment. The device is equipped with the latest Bluetooth v5.3 chip featuring dual pairing and Speed Sync™ high-speed connectivity, allowing one to instantaneously switch between two paired devices at the click of a button. The auto pairing is made even faster with the patented Open and On TechTM, which as it suggests, connects almost immediately when you switch on the neckbands. When talking about speed, the other thing that comes to mind is the super fast charging time on the Phantom 110, aptly named the Bullet ChargeTM.

While high-speed pairing and low latency are major highlights, another USP of the Phantom 110 Neckband is its large 13mm drivers for rich audio and deep bass. A dedicated Bass Boost Mode allows you to instantly switch to high bass for superior audio performance. Tactical buttons on the stem allow for quick controls over your audio. Bass Boost, volume, and multi-function buttons allow you to switch modes as and when you need them.

Housed within the stem is an ENC mic for noise cancellation, ensuring crystal clear sound when chatting with friends and family. The added support for Voice Assistant allows you to summon your smartphone’s voice-controlled personal assistant (Siri and Google Assistant). This feature can be used to check the weather, ask for cricket scores, or even make calls from your contacts list.

Lastly, the in-built rechargeable battery can supply up to 20 hours of non-stop power and in case one runs out of power Type-C port Bullet Charge™ technology will put you back on the road in no time – mere 15-minute charge will serve you a whopping 7 hours of playback. The entire Phantom 110 Bluetooth Neckband is built with a lightweight IPX5 shell using soft and skin-friendly, sweat-resistant silicone designed to be highly comfortable for all-day use, anywhere, anytime.

The Wings Phantom 110 Bluetooth Gaming Neckband Earphones are available in 4 distinct color options enabling you to choose the neckband that suits your personality and completes your look. It is available on the Wings Website, as well as Flipkart and Amazon. The price has been made a lot more accessible and it’s coming into the market at a special launch price of ₹699.