Wings launches new phantom 400 series wireless earbuds

India’s premier gaming audio brand Wings unleashes four new TWS Earbuds under the Phantom 400 Series that boast excellence in audio performance, unbeatable battery life, and loads of upgrades that benefit both music enthusiasts and gamers. Introducing the Phantom 410, Phantom 420, Phantom 430, and Phantom 440 TWS Earbuds built especially for work and entertainment for those always on the move. The Phantom 410 and Phantom 440 are built for those who want their earbuds to serve an all purpose performance, while the Phantom 420 and Phantom 430 are catered towards those with an inclination towards gaming.

The earbuds are equipped with Bluetooth v5.3 that offers Speedsync™ and Open and On™ Technology. These features in tandem make sure the earbuds instantly pair with your smartphone, tablet, or laptop, the moment one flips open the lid with a seamless connection between 0 and 15 metres. Get an edge over your opponent with an extra fraction of a second in timing with Wings’ revolutionary Gaming Mode offering ultra–low latency of an astounding 40ms.

The 13mm driver produces a more robust and precise sound, with a broader frequency range. Hear every gunshot in all its booming glory — thanks to Bold Bass™ technology, the whole musical sensory experience is elevated to a new high, making these TWS earbuds the best in the game. So be it music, gaming, or those high-adrenaline action flicks, the thunderous bass will ensure deep immersion. The Phantoms incorporate upgraded ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) Mics to ensure that one’s voice is always heard loud and clear — be it during voice calls or in-game chats.

The Phantom 410 and Phantom 440 offer a whopping 70 hours of total playback time with the case, while the Phantom 420 and Phantom 430 can keep your entertainment going non-stop for 50 hours. This is coupled with 16 hours non-stop usage possible on a single charge for the entire Phantom 400 series.

And finally, making things even easier is its seamless and personalised touch controls with the cutting-edge Wings Sync App. One can change the latency control, find your earbuds, tweak the gaming LEDs, and do a lot more with just a simple app.

The Wings Phantom 410 (Rs 999), Phantom 420 (Rs 999), Phantom 430 (Rs 999), and Phantom 440 (Rs 999), will be available on Wingslifestyle.in, Flipkart.com and Amazon.in starting 4th February 2023.