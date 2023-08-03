Wings Launches its new lifestyle TWS earbuds: Flobuds 200

Wings Lifestyle, one of India’s fastest-growing direct-to-consumer brands in the consumer electronics retail space, – launches the first of its new lifestyle TWS earbud range, the Flobuds 200. It is available at a launch price of INR 899, on Flipkart, Amazon, the official website of the brand. True to its tagline #SoundUnveiled, the earbuds promise the best in audio coupled with an unique semi-transparent case design.

The semi-transparent case is a visual delight, adding a touch of sophistication that makes heads turn. Its 13mm high-fidelity drivers ensure that every beat and every note is crystal clear, immersing you in a world of unparalleled audio brilliance. With complete touch controls and IPX5 sweat and water resistance technology, these earbuds are the perfect companion for your adventures.

Vijay Venkateswaran, Co-Founder, said, “We’re excited to launch the first of our new lifestyle TWS earbuds range and the Flobuds 200’s sleek design and powerful performance are perfect for this kickoff. The product emphasizes our focus on trendy designs keeping the Indian youth segment’s interests in mind while ensuring the features are on par with latest industry trends.”

The product also offers an impressive total playtime of up to 50 hours, including an astonishing 10 hours of earbuds playtime on a single charge. Furthermore, one can say goodbye to muffled calls and interruptions with the Flobuds 200’s Smart ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) technology. Whether in a bustling cafe or a busy street, these earbuds make your voice heard loud and clear. The Flobuds 200 also has a special treat for gamers – a dedicated Game Mode with ultra-low latency of up to 40 ms.