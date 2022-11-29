Wings announces the impressive phantom 200 tws gaming earbuds

When the game intensifies, there’s no room for distraction, especially when on the virtual battlefield. Headphones and earphones could get irritating at some point, especially those dangling wires. The biggest nightmare is Bluetooth’s known issue of audio lag, or latency. To make gaming super convenient, extremely immersive and most of all, interference-free, India’s premier audio brand Wings, brings you the Phantom 200 TWS Earbuds. Boasting a 30-hour battery life with 40ms ultra-low Latency and DNS ENC Mics for Noise Reduction, the wireless earbuds challenge some of the most competitive gaming buds in the segment.

The Phantom 200 TWS are Bluetooth wireless earbuds built especially for gaming. Featuring large 13mm premium graphene drivers for deep bold bass, these buds sport Acoustic Echo Cancellation that will immerse you into your content the moment you wear them on. Be it your games, action flicks or the best of your music, the rich audio performance simply transports you to another level. Listen to all the skulking footsteps and gunshots whiz past you, and gain an edge over your contenders. The highly ergonomic buds combined with a pair of soft, skin-friendly sweat-resistant silicone tips fit snugly in your ears, isolating any environmental chaos around you for a disturbance-free gaming session. Further, the highly sensitive and powerful quad DNS Mics feature noise reduction for superior voice clarity. Be heard loud, crisp, and clear on the other end — be it your gaming friends, or audio calls with family.

Thanks to the latest Bluetooth v5.2 chip, your gaming experience is unrestricted by going wireless. It features ultra-low latency of just 40ms for a lag-free audio experience. You have the option to switch to the gaming mode with a simple touch on the right earbud, which activates in under 2 seconds. Owing to the upgraded Bluetooth technology, power saving now takes a higher stand, with each bud delivering up to 8 hours on a single charge so your gaming session can go on and on. Taking that huge battery life even further is the charging case, which gives you a combined 38 hours of pure adrenalin-pumping gaming with zero breaks. High-speed Bullet Charge technology with a USB-C port also reduces your charging woes with super-quick charging that gives you a whopping 20 hours of playback with just a 10-minute charge.

Finally, to help blend into your gaming setup, Wings carries on its gaming design language to newer heights with the Phantom 200. The earbuds display premium build quality with a smooth black matte-finished surface and bold green gaming LED highlights, and also indicates the battery status

The Wings Phantom 200 TWS Earbuds are now available for a price of Rs 999 on Flipkart and the Wings website .