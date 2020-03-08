Will Vaping CBD for Pain Management affect my drug screening?

CBD is becoming ever more popular, with people not only using it as a daily dietary supplement but also as a way of managing specific health conditions such as pain. When used correctly, CBD can be extremely useful at tackling pain at its very core and reducing the effects that you experience.

There are many ways that you can take CBD, but CBD vape juice is by far one of the most popular. Vaping is not only convenient when you are busy and do not have the time to stop, but can also be a fun, tasty treat.

CBD is now legal to use in a lot of countries around the world but still causes some confusion as to what exactly happens if you have to take part in a drug screening. For many people, regular drug screenings are a requirement of their job, and the thought of failing because you legally used CBD to treat pain can be terrifying.

So, let’s take a look at the effects of using CBD vape oil and how it can affect your next drug screening.

Why Do Employers Drug Test?

There are a number of reasons why your employer might carry out regular drug testing. Drug tests can reveal more than whether or not you have been using illegal substances, including prescribed medications you have been using and even health conditions that you may have.

Unfortunately, no matter how much it might feel like an invasion of your privacy, you usually have no choice but to comply.

The main thing that your employer will be looking for in a drug screening is whether you have any illegal substances in your system. THC, one of the main cannabinoids in cannabis plants, is still illegal in a number of states and other countries around the world and will, therefore, show up as a red flag on a drug screening.

Depending on the vape products that you use to manage pain, THC could be present in your system, which would be reflected in a drug screening.

Can CBD Be Detected in a Drug Screening?

CBD, like all other cannabinoids, is a chemical and, if tested for, will show up on a drug screening. The good news is that the most common way that companies carry out drug testing is through urine samples, which very rarely check for CBD.

As testing for CBD is not part of the most common drug screenings, in order for your employer to discover that you are using CBD to treat pain, they would need to be testing for it specifically. Tests that check for CBD tend to cost more and are, therefore, not most companies’ preferred form of testing.

What Can You Do to Avoid Problems?

If you know that your employer carries out regular drug screenings, there are a number of things that you can do to reduce the test of failing.

All standard drug tests are able to detect THC, and so it is a good idea to avoid using CBD vape oils that contain any THC. CBD that has been extracted from cannabis plants should contain no more than 0.3% THC in the US and 0.2% in the UK, but these trace amounts could still pose a risk.

CBD that has been extracted from hemp plants, on the other hand, is guaranteed to be ultimately THC free and, therefore, a much safer option when it comes to drug screenings.

It is worth finding out what type of drug screening your employer uses, as this will determine whether they are even able to detect the cannabinoid CBD. Knowing that your employer is unable to check for CBD can help to reduce stress before a drug test.

It is also vital that you check both the listed ingredients and the lab test results for the CBD vape products that you use. Lab results will typically show everything that goes into a CBD product even on a micro-level, allowing you to check the exact THC content before use.

Final Thoughts on Vaping CBD and Drug Screenings

Most standard employee drug screens are not able to check for the presence of CBD in your system, which means that you should be able to use CBD to treat pain and be absolutely fine. There are, however, no guarantees as some companies are willing to pay a little extra to learn a lot more about their employees.

If you live somewhere where it is entirely legal to use CBD, there should be no real reason for your employer to be testing for CBD. Depending on the relationship you have with your employer, you could always be open with them about your use of CBD and your concerns, although this is still not an option when working for a company that carries out routine drug testing.

To learn even more about CBD and drug screenings, why not check out Marijuanabreak? They have both detailed scientific articles and beginner-friendly articles designed to help you learn everything you could ever need to know about CBD.