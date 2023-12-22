Will AI Be Your Next Music Curator? Spotify Tests Personalized Playlists via Chatbot

Music streaming giant Spotify is wading into the realm of artificial intelligence (AI) with a limited beta test of AI-generated playlists. This experimental feature, accessed through a chatbot interface, allows users to co-create personalized playlists by providing prompts and preferences to an AI music curator.

Key Highlights:

Spotify is testing a new feature where users can create AI-generated playlists through a chatbot interface.

The feature is currently in limited beta and allows users to provide prompts and preferences to guide the AI.

Early reports suggest the AI can curate playlists based on mood, genre, activity, or even specific artists.

Spotify remains tight-lipped about wider rollout but acknowledges the potential for AI to personalize music experiences.

The news, first reported by TechCrunch, sent ripples through the music industry, sparking both excitement and skepticism about the potential impact of AI on music discovery and consumption. While details remain scarce, early reports suggest the AI can generate playlists based on a variety of factors, including:

Mood: Users can describe their desired mood, such as “energetic for a workout” or “relaxing for winding down,” and the AI will select songs accordingly.

Genre: Providing a specific genre or artist as a starting point can lead to the AI curating a playlist that explores similar sounds or artists.

Activity: Whether you’re cooking, studying, or commuting, the AI can tailor a playlist to complement your chosen activity.

Specific artists: Fans of a particular artist can request playlists that feature similar artists, delve deeper into their back catalogue, or even create remixes and mashups.

Limited Beta and Unclear Future:

Currently, the AI-generated playlist feature is only available to a select group of Spotify users in select markets. The company has remained tight-lipped about its plans for wider rollout, stating that it routinely conducts tests to gather user feedback and improve its platform.

“We routinely conduct a number of tests,” a Spotify spokesperson told TechCrunch. “Some of those tests end up paving the path for our broader experience and others serve only as an important learning experience. We don’t have anything further to share at this time.”

AI’s Potential to Personalize Music Discovery:

Despite the lack of concrete details, the test represents a significant step in Spotify’s exploration of AI-powered music personalization. If successful, this technology could revolutionize how users discover new music and curate their listening experiences.

“AI has the potential to personalize music discovery in a way that human algorithms simply cannot,” says music industry analyst, Sarah Jones. “By understanding individual preferences and tailoring recommendations accordingly, AI could lead to a more engaging and satisfying listening experience for users.”

However, concerns remain about the potential impact of AI on human music curation and the algorithms’ ability to truly capture the nuances of individual taste. Only time will tell whether AI-generated playlists will become a staple of the Spotify experience or remain a footnote in the company’s history.

Spotify’s limited test of AI-generated playlists represents a fascinating experiment in the intersection of music and technology. While the future of this feature remains uncertain, it highlights the potential of AI to personalize music discovery and reshape the way we listen. As Spotify continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how AI plays a role in shaping the future of the music streaming industry.