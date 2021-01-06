5G technology was one of the most anticipated equipments of the year and it is slowly rolling out all over the world. Security concerns have delayed its expansion on a truly global scale, but it is only a matter of time until it will be available to people worldwide. The advancements of technology can’t be stopped and the multiple benefits of using 5G greatly outshine the shortcomings. The gaming industry will be one of the major beneficiaries of this new tech, alongside the players enjoying mobile games.

Blazing fast casino gaming on mobile

Casual casino gamers and those who only play single player games on popular casino websites like Fruityking.co.uk don’t care that much about speed. As long as the mobile devices are powerful enough to run the games smoothly, they don’t mind if there is a slight delay. Speed, however, is essential for competitive gamers who can’t afford to give opponents an edge in multiplayer titles. The fact that it took so long for e-sports to arrive on mobile devices also has to do with the speed of the Internet connection, which is essential in major competitions.

Speed is important in every aspect of gaming, but it is self-evident in first-person shooters, real-time strategy games, and multiplayer online battle arena titles. Mobile games inspired by flagship titles available on computers and consoles can now be enjoyed at the highest level on smartphones and tablets. For the time being, 5G technology isn’t widespread to grant access to all mobile users to its unmatched speed. As it becomes more accessible and inexpensive, it will push mobile gaming into a new era.

Superior gaming speeds will be the first obvious advantage of 5G, but faster downloads will also help players acquire the games much sooner. This is also a benefit for software developers who promote their latest titles on app stores. If players have to wait less time to download and install a team, they are more likely to try and several times before they make a decision. Developers should also be motivated to produce better games, knowing that they’ll get the speed needed to deliver a flawless gaming experience.

A boon for online casino games

There are other facets of mobile gaming that will benefit from the expansion of 5G technology and online casino fans are on the list. Slots, video pokers, and lottery inspired titles to represent the bulk of online casinos and are immensely popular with modern players. It will pay off that all these games will take less time to download and will run faster when enjoyed straight in the browser in instant play format. Casinos will be able to expand their collections and players will be tempted to try more games in each section.

Arguably the main beneficiaries of 5G technology are those who enjoy live dealer table games. It is here where the mobile gaming experience will be truly awesome, as these games are played against real dealers. Action is broadcasted from luxurious studios using WebCam technology, which requires the fastest speeds for live streams, which is precisely what 5G has to offer.