Why Upgrading Your PC’s RAM May Be the Key to Smoother Gaming

If your gaming rig is still sporting 16GB of RAM, you might be unknowingly limiting your experience. While this amount of memory was considered more than ample just a few years ago, the landscape of modern gaming has changed, leaving 16GB trailing behind.

Key Highlights

Demands of modern games: Today’s games are more complex and resource-hungry than ever before.

Background applications: Running other programs alongside your game can strain 16GB of RAM.

Enhanced performance: Upgrading to 32GB of RAM can lead to smoother gameplay, faster load times, and less stuttering.

Future-proofing: As games continue to evolve, having extra RAM future-proofs your system.

RAM: Your PC’s Short-Term Memory

Think of RAM (Random Access Memory) as your computer’s short-term memory workspace. When you launch a game, it loads textures, models, code, and other essential data into the RAM. The more RAM you have, the more data your system can have readily available, reducing the need to constantly access the slower hard drive or SSD.

Why 16GB Isn’t Enough Anymore

Several factors are contributing to the shift away from 16GB of RAM:

Bigger, more complex games: Open-world titles, simulation games, and visually stunning AAA experiences demand increasing amounts of RAM to run optimally. Games like Hogwarts Legacy and Microsoft Flight Simulator are prime examples.

Background tasks: Web browsers, chat apps like Discord, and streaming software can eat into your RAM, leaving less for your game.

Modded games: Games like Cities: Skylines and Minecraft can become remarkably RAM-hungry with extensive mods.

The Benefits of 32GB

Upgrading to 32GB of RAM can have a noticeably positive impact on your gaming:

Smoother gameplay: Reduced stuttering and frame drops for a more consistent experience.

Faster loading times: Your games and levels may load significantly faster.

Multitasking: You can comfortably run other applications while gaming without sacrificing performance.

Future-proofing: Ensures your system is better equipped to handle the demanding games of tomorrow.

Is It Worth the Upgrade?

If you’re a serious gamer who enjoys the latest titles or playing with mods, the investment in upgrading your RAM is likely worthwhile. Prices for RAM have become more affordable in recent years, making the decision easier.

While 16GB of RAM might have been sufficient in the past, the increasing demands of modern gaming are gradually making it obsolete. If you’re looking to enhance your gaming experience with smoother performance, faster load times, and the freedom to multitask, upgrading to 32GB of RAM is a compelling choice and a smart way to future-proof your system.