The last few months have been great for online gambling. Many land casinos are ordered to temporarily close because of the pandemic. The absence of these casinos made gamblers turn to online gambling instead. This is why many online casino operators have reported an increase in traffic since March.

The lack of sports events in March until May also made more people turn to casino gaming instead of sports betting. We are still in the middle of the pandemic and, likely, people would rather stay indoors and gamble online than visit land casinos in the next few months.

However, there seems to be a trend when it comes to how people gamble nowadays. They now would rather do this with their mobile devices or tablets and smartphones. Many are already saying that going mobile is the future of the gambling industry.

It makes sense as to why there are now many online casinos for your smartphone. Casino software providers are also shifting their focus to being more accessible through mobile devices. Right now, there are over 4 billion smartphone users and this means that they can reach over 4 billion people to gamble with their device.

Even if there are already almost 4 billion people that own a smartphone device, this number will continue to rise. Smartphones are becoming more accessible and cheaper. What’s even great is that even cheap smartphone devices are becoming more powerful. This is why mobile gaming, in general, is becoming popular.

The global mobile gambling sector alone is now worth 70 billion US dollars and this is still expected to grow. It is estimated that by next year, this sector would be worth over 100 billion US dollars. This isn’t impossible especially now that people are staying at home and utilizing the internet to entertain themselves.

The games that you can play on your mobile devices are becoming better. Even casino games are becoming more visually appealing. While it’s still fun to play the traditional casino games online, there are now many varieties of games like blackjack, slots, and poker that you can play. This makes it hard to get bored from playing casino games. There’s always something new.

Both online casino and sportsbook operators are now seeing how beneficial it is to focus on the mobile market as well. This is why plenty of these operators have already released their native apps that can be downloaded by iOS and Android users.

Many gamblers prefer to use mobile apps when gambling with their mobile devices because these are apps run smoothly and are easy to navigate. App developers are also becoming more competitive when it comes to the features that they offer.

For sportsbook apps, punters don’t just get to place their bets. There are now bookie apps that also stream live sports events. They can also share real-time updates of your favorite sports. They also have articles that can help you improve your betting skills and keep you updated with your favorite teams. Aside from these, punters also get to play casino games with their betting apps.

As smartphones become more powerful, computers or the PC market is starting to decline. It appears that people are becoming less interested in the latest computers as they are becoming more excited about the newest smartphones that will be released.

It’s easy to understand why there are people who would rather spend money on a mobile device rather than a PC set up. Smartphones function as mini-computers that you can take anywhere. You can send emails and chats with your phone now. You can also play games and even do banking on your phone as well.

Mobile gaming is also becoming better. Who would have thought that the biggest gaming franchises like FIFA and Call of Duty will be releasing mobile games as well? Many other PC and console game franchises have also released mobile versions of their games like The Sims and League of Legends.

Mobile technology is continuously improving and in no time, more and more people will be able to have 5G access. 5G can make online gaming smoother and more people may be interested in this. 5G can also enable gambling apps to have better features and performance.

Many are saying the mobile gambling may even kill land casinos in the future. It’s still hard to conclude that this will happen. However, now that we are in the middle of the pandemic, it is possible that people would rather gamble online.