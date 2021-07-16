While it was once an inconceivable notion to experience casino gaming outside of physical land-based casinos, it has become a reality over the past two decades as the internet has taken the world by storm. The online casino gaming experience has slowly made its way through a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, PCs, gaming consoles, smartwatches, and more.

Over the past decade, smartphones have come a long way from being niche to one of the most mainstream pieces of tech in the world. Almost every other person has a smartphone, no matter how expensive or cheap. The ever-evolving smartphone technology has allowed casinos to penetrate the mobile gaming industry with unique online casino games that provide a vastly superior experience compared to physical casinos.

Gambling Within Everyone’s Reach

Thanks to the availability of online casino games on mobile platforms, gambling is now within the reach of hundreds of millions of people throughout the world. Players can now have easy access to hundreds of high-quality mobile casino games developed by some of the best casino gaming software developers in the world. All you need to have in addition to your smartphone is a stable internet connection and a payment method like credit/debit cards, e-wallets, cryptocurrency, etc.

Mobile Gaming Addiction: The Good and the Bad

The enticing bonuses, good game design, and attractive gambling mechanics prompt players to keep coming back for more. The fact that you have a potential world of online gambling right within your pocket at all times makes it irresistible to many gambling enthusiasts. On the one hand, it is good for casino games that keep entertaining players at their convenience. This is one of the positive aspects of mobile gaming addiction. However, on the other hand, one of the biggest negative aspects of mobile gaming addiction is problem gambling.

Problem Gambling

Problem gambling is a compulsive gambling behavior observed in players who are addicted to casino gaming. Due to the popularity and widespread availability of smartphones in the digital landscape of today, problem gambling is one of the biggest issues faced by players who struggle with poor impulse control and cannot stay away from mobile gambling apps, etc. While various countries around the globe have some form of official restriction to help gambling addicts, for instance, Gamstop in the UK, the greater part of the social responsibility lies on every one of us to detect such problematic behavioral patterns and take timely measures to get such players the help they need.

Players who want to take a break from gambling can do so using Gamstop restriction, and resume gaming on Non-Gamstop or independent casinos whenever they want. You can find more information on independent casinos here.