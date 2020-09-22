Whether voluntary or otherwise, many of us are facing the looming prospect of another lockdown. Covid-19 is continuing to spread like wildfire in the United States. At the same time, wildfires are spreading across the west coast like a virus. For one reason or another, the best option for many of us is to stay indoors right now.

No one likes being bored. Unsurprisingly, there has been a rise in people looking for new indoor activities and hobbies. Electronics might not be the first one that comes to mind; however, it is a hobby with a lot to offer.

You Will Learn a Range of Skills

In the process of learning about electronics, you will pick up a range of skills that you can apply to your life more generally. You might be surprised to realize how many common electrical issues around the home you can fix with even a basic understanding of circuits and electronics.

It Is Creative and Logical

Designing and building a circuit requires creativity and logical thinking simultaneously. You won’t get very far into the world of electronics if you don’t have both sets of skills.

Suppose you progress beyond simple circuits and start looking at more involved and complicated projects. In that case, you will find that they demand more of you creatively and require more technical abilities.

It’s Fun for Kids as Well

One of the best reasons for any adult to start learning about electronics and circuits is that it is useful information to go over with your kids. Not only will they need help with homework relating to electricity at some point, but an understanding of the fundamentals of circuitry means that your kids will never be defeated by a simple electrical issue in their homes.

You Can Get Started for Free

The resources you need to start learning about electronics and designing your own circuits are just a few clicks away. Anyone who wants to embark on this journey is free to do so.

Take It as Far as You Like

Electronics might never develop into anything more than a hobby for you. But if you enjoy it, there are numerous entrepreneurial opportunities that you can pursue once you know how it works. You can order electronic components freely online. These components include basic switches and other simple circuit parts alongside more advanced components like BJTs.

You can build any electronic device that you can design, within reason, of course. Learning to design electronics is much more accessible than you might think. As well as simple starter kits, you can also find numerous textbooks and other online courses that cover PCBs and electronics. Whichever approach works best for you, you can learn at your own pace and to your own heights.

If you are looking for a lockdown hobby worth investing in, learning about electronics is an excellent choice. Whether you are learning for your own benefit or because you want to build some simple projects with your kids, the world of electronics is exciting, educational, and relevant to the rest of your life.