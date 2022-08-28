Ads

Creating a secure environment for the data in your home or business starts with understanding all the ways that viruses and hackers can access your technology. Most people don’t realize how important it is to create secure email encryption when it comes to building a secure environment. While endpoint security is crucial for protecting your data and emails as well, encryption also goes a long way. In fact, email encryption is essential for data protection. In this guide, we’ll discuss why email encryption is crucial for data security, as well as how you can implement it in your organization.

Email accounts for about 75% of internal cyber threats

Did you know that your email is the source of the vast majority of cyber attacks on an organization? Because it’s the primary means of communication in your workplace, it is an attractive target. In fact, email is the primary means of cyberattack and internal cyber threats as well as external ones. Using adequate email encryption helps you defend against these threats by making sure that your data stays safe—no matter where it goes or who reads it.

Around 85% of all email is spam

You may not realize it, but spam is devastating to email users. It’s also a problem for email providers and the security of their systems, too. Since there is so much spam coming into an organization, it can be difficult to keep up with all the potential threats. Educating staff members about the ways to identify harmful messages is critical. People need to learn not to just click on anything just because it looks legitimate.

Social engineering is behind many email attacks

It’s estimated that 50% of all email-related security incidents are driven by social engineering. Social engineering is a cyberattack technique that uses human interaction to trick people into revealing information. It can be carried out in person, over the phone, or online and often succeeds because it exploits human nature. Using social engineering in an email may mean that the email looks like it came from a specific source, there is often an urgency associated with responding, and it appears real. These attacks can cause data loss, malware installation, and even theft of personal information.

The “RE:” subject line prefix is a common source of social engineering attacks. It’s used to make the email look official, and if you’re not careful, you could easily fall for it. You’re more likely to open these types of emails without thinking twice because the brain automatically thinks this is a response to an email you already sent. This is why encryption is so important; it keeps hackers from being able to access your data by encrypting all of your emails before they reach your inbox.

Data breaches from email cost millions of dollars

While companies spend a lot of money crafting email messages, these emails can be a source of harm. Emails are sent in plain text, meaning sensitive information can be viewed by the wrong people. That’s why you would be wise to never share credit card information or other sensitive info through email communication.

Email encryption is the process of protecting email content with a cryptographic key before it is sent from the sender’s device to the intended recipient. This can be done using either manual or automated processes and provides a high level of security while still allowing users to send and receive emails without any major changes in workflow.

Encryption keys can be stored locally on your computer, remotely in the cloud, or even split between both locations for extra protection. The keys are used by an encryption engine to transform plaintext into ciphertext so that only authorized users have access to sensitive information—even if it passes through many different servers or devices along the way.

Email encryption protects your company

Since so many threats like malware, viruses, and other malicious code come into organizations through email, encryption is critical. It helps to protect sensitive information that goes through email, including passwords and personal data. Using encryption also means that emails are less likely to pick up any sneaky pieces of code that might try and hop on in different servers that handle the email on the way to its destination. Using encryption is vital for the long-term health and success of your business.