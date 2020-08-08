With the rapidly growing economy, receiving, storing, and transporting products from one location to the other, has intensified exponentially. Additionally, the competition in the supply chain has never been more cutthroat. To keep up with the pace, the warehouses have revamped the way they operated; today, their processes are about getting the work done with speed and agility with the help of a world-class warehouse management system.

What is WMS?

WMS or Warehouse Management System is a popular tool widely used by traders, retailers, wholesalers, distributors, and manufacturers. This tool simplifies the process and helps strengthen their bond with the customers and stakeholders. With digitization, the need for adopting a technologically driven process is mandatory, and WMS is the ultimate tool that can help businesses stay ahead of their competition and serve the customer optimally.

How does WMS work?

WMS is a software that can be installed on the client-server or accessed through the cloud. Some upgraded versions can also be installed on smartphones. There are three primary types of WMS software.

Unconnected Systems

Supply Chain Modules

ERP Systems

Cloud-Based WMS

The software looks at simplifying major supply chain processes like warehouse management, goods entry, supply details, delivery details, distribution network, and customer credentials. Moreover, with the help of a WMS, multiple warehouses in different locations can be managed centrally.

What should you look in a WMS?

While purchasing a WMS, there are a few things that you must check.

Optimal Features

Check the WMS features that the software holds, evaluate if all the elements are compatible with your current process. To manage your warehouse technologically, your WMS must have all the functions required to get the complete work done from the entry of goods to the final exit and delivery.

For instance, check if features like labor productivity and assignment tracker are part of the software. With such enhanced features, your warehouse will operate optimally, and the WMS will help you maximize profits.

Easy to use.

The ease of using the software is also an important criterion. The software should be simple to use so that the employees can be easily trained on it, and once they start using the software, it should make their work accessible, accurate, and quick.

Seamless Integration

A supply chain typically uses a plethora of software, including the ERP system. Thus, a right WMS will help integrate all the existing ERP systems, so that they can work in unison, without any data discrepancy or system disruption.

Let’s see the main benefits of WMS:

Helps in real-time management of the inventory data. Helps to forecast the inventory levels and avoid dead/overstocking. Facilitates seamless and timely delivery of goods from one location to another. A right WMs will help in reducing the time between the start and completion of production. WMS can help in monitoring the inbound and outbound logistics, accurately. It helps in enhancing the relationship between the customers and the stakeholders. With the help of a WMS, orders can be placed quickly and in no time. WMS also helps in calculating the exact delivery time, and in case of any ongoing external issues, it helps the company plan and takes preventive measures. Reduces operational costs through preventive maintenance, as every decision is based on accurate real-time data.

Final Word:

Managing a warehouse is an uphill task. With the help of a good WMS software, we can not only simplify the processes but also enhance the overall efficiency of our warehouse and the entire supply chain process.