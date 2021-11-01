Also known as Voice over internet protocol, in simple words is a technology that acts as a better substitute to the conventional telephone lines and allows individuals /institutions /organizations to make and receive phone calls via an internet connection.

Unlike a regular phone connection that needs a mobile or a landline phone set, VoIP service can be used via a laptop, tablet, mobile phone through an app or a dedicated VoIP phone instrument.

The technology is fast, economical, scalable, and feasible all at one go.

VoIP – Benefits and Usage

The big question is how this technology can play an integral role in your day-to-day life personally and professionally?

To answer this question, let us take you through the following points which will make you ask another question that when there is an availability of so many VoIP providers in the market, then why not try these out:

Cost-effective – Imagine no hefty phone bills for long or short distance calls and unlimited talk time without any extra cost. There is no repair and maintenance cost, and you can use the service from any part of the world without burning a hole in your pocket.

Limitless connections – Unlike the regular run of the mill, family, friends, and corporate, monthly plans only allow a certain number of connections that can be added by the traditional telephone provider. VoIP offers limitless connections at one go at no extra cost while the app provides a common platform for your team/employees to connect through their smartphones and thus helps in clearing the desk space too and an additional hassle of installing hardware or other peripherals for the same.

Advanced features – VoIP with all its advance features namely Call waiting, call forwarding, Conference calls, Video conferencing, voicemail to email or text, a virtual receptionist via interactive voice response at no additional cost unlike the add on charges of these services that are levied by your regular telephone provider makes VoIP a more viable option.

Anywhere Anytime – The service can be used from any part of the world. All you need is a good internet connection, and you can connect with anyone across the globe at a cost that is next to zilch as compared to your regular phone connection.

Technological upper hand – The technology of Circuit watching that has laid the foundation of the traditional telephony system is 100 years old but it is not the most efficient and cost-effective.

On the other hand, the Packet Switching technology that VoIP uses is far more effective and fast-paced, as it only sends the filtered data that is needed unlike the old technology used by telephone providers that send unfiltered data which makes it slow and cumbersome.

Many small and big business enterprises have already adopted VoIP for their communication needs and reaped benefits while growing their businesses. The technology is successfully acting as a facilitator in the smooth operations and functioning of the business systems and processes.