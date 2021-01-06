When your laptop is lost or stolen, your private data is in danger. The risk goes beyond the thief gaining access to personal photos or social media accounts. Your hard drive is a treasure trove of personally identifiable information (PII) that can be sold or used for identity theft and other forms of fraud.

Any personal or business-related information should be kept confidential. Think for a moment about the types of data you have on your computer – passwords, contact info, accounts, files, employer or client data, and so on. It doesn’t require a vivid imagination to see how malicious actors could exploit this information.

The consequences of device and data theft are serious, and it could happen to anyone. So what is the solution?

Strong endpoint security is crucial for preventing unauthorized access. The best way to keep your data out of the wrong hands is to erase it from the compromised device. Installing security software with a Remote Wipe option will come in handy when you need to delete sensitive data from a lost or stolen computer or smart device.

What is Remote Wipe?

Remote Wipe is a security feature that allows you to erase data from a device without physical access to it. This feature is usually part of MDM (Mobile Device Management) solutions and cybersecurity programs at large companies. It is also a helpful tool for individuals, households, and small businesses that want to protect their private data.

DriveStrike is security software that provides remote management capabilities for all devices you register to your account. From the DriveStrike console, you can issue a Remote Wipe command, destroying all data on the device and on any physical drives connected to it. A Remote Wipe scrubs a device within a minute or two, giving you immediate peace of mind.

Why should I use Remote Wipe?

With the ability to wipe your computer remotely, you can delete all sensitive data before it is exposed and exploited.

Issuing a Remote Wipe command is more secure than simply locking down a device or encrypting the hard drive. Even information that is inaccessible or unreadable is still at risk. For hackers with advanced skills and resources, it is only a matter of time before they can access it.

Instead of staying in suspense about the state of your data privacy, why not be sure? If you do need to issue a Remote Wipe, you’ll be glad to have it.

When should I issue a Remote Wipe?

As you might have guessed, a Remote Wipe is most commonly used when a device is stolen or otherwise in danger of unauthorized use. If your data is at risk, it is best to initiate a Remote Wipe immediately to reduce the chances of a bad actor gaining access.

When you issue a Remote Wipe, the data on the compromised device will be gone forever. It is recommended to back up your data regularly and to keep the backup on a separate device in a secure location. Having your data backed up will save you a lot of hassle in the event that your device is missing and you need to issue a Remote Wipe.

Learn more about protecting your data

Remote Wipe is an important tool in your cybersecurity toolbox. DriveStrike features also include Geolocation, Remote Lock, and Remote Wipe, as well as encryption for Windows machines and extra configuration options for Android MDM.

If you have any questions about protecting your devices and private data, visit the DriveStrike website for information, resources, and support. Get in touch with DriveStrike by emailing contact@drivestrike.com or by calling 877-519-0010.