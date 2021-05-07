It doesn’t matter what kind of business you have: whether you’re selling houses or holidays, shoes or services. If you don’t have an online presence, then you’re not giving your business any chance of reaching its full potential. If your business projection model doesn’t focus on digital service development then, put simply, you’re never going to grow. But what digital services do you need? In a sea of sales pitches and information, how do you know what services will best enhance your business? To help you make sense of the madness, here’s a brief list of the services you should focus on:

Self-Service Customer Service

It used to be that providing great customer service meant hiring the best sales team and greeting your customer with a smile. But modern consumers no longer want to waste time shopping in-store; they want great online experiences and customer services available when they need them, 24/7. Self-service software is the perfect solution to this. This is software that offers electronic customer services support; answering frequently asked questions providing business information and servicing your customer without needing to hire a staff member to do so, meaning that it can be available whenever your customer needs it. As many younger consumers avoid talking on the phone or face-to-face sales interactions, self-service software provides a great opportunity to still offer excellent customer service.

Harness the Power of Social Media

Improving customer relationships is a key element of developing your business digitally, and one of the best ways you can do this is by harnessing the power of social media. In fact, more businesses than ever are increasing their social media investment this year. You could choose a myriad of different social networks, but Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter are the three that tend to work best for most businesses. Simply having a social media presence isn’t enough; you need to use it to deliver something unique and special to your customers. And what that something is will be unique to your business! Are you a small family-run business that wants to share your personality? Or perhaps you hand-make products and would like to show your customers how your products are made? Use social media to show who you really are, to build two-way relationships with your customers, and to listen to what they have to say, and you won’t go wrong!

Perfect Your Website

A website is so much more than words and pretty pictures: whilst it reflects your business, and will often create a first impression for new customers, it also needs to be usable and easy to navigate. Your customers’ journey through your website should be easy and intuitive: they should never be looking for where to go next as that could distract them from the focus on your product, or even lead them to leave the site altogether. If you’ve never really thought about the usability of your website, or the journey it creates, then now is the perfect time to do so. You could even put it through usability testing, asking new users to navigate to a particular page and watching how they do so; is their journey easy? Do they have any sticking points? Are they frustrated at any point and do they get to the finish point? Understanding all of these things will help you to make your website better, and that in turn will help you to grow your business.