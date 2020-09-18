Almost every person in the IT sector is using the cloud directly or indirectly. As IT plays a vital role in today’s digital business environment, cloud computing has also changed the way that companies operate. Several companies of different sizes in a broad range of industries are adopting cloud-based platforms, software, and infrastructure to gain better visibility, lower IT complexity, and reduce the cost. The adoption of cloud computing is growing rapidly. Over the past few years, it has given dramatic growth and incredible gains to the company or organization using it.

The excessive use of the smartphone is the future of cloud computing. In other words, the newest trend for cloud computing is mobile. Cloud provides anytime anywhere access to the mobile workforce with flexibility, which is a highly in-demand feature. In the next few years, the cloud will become more global by allowing an ever-greater degree of communication and collaboration across organizations of all sizes. It provides accurate information and easier communications that allow companies to work seamlessly. It is helping in breaking down barriers, both internally (staff members and departments) and externally (customers and customer service employees). The trend nowadays for cloud is that it is becoming a social tool that will bring increased collaboration to the cloud. It can be more flexible and more social too, than traditional on-site software.

This article lets you know about one of the most popular cloud computing platforms known as Microsoft Azure and different Microsoft Azure certifications to take your career to new heights.

What Is Azure?

Microsoft Azure is a public cloud computing platform, an evolving and ever-growing set of cloud services that allows you to build, manage, and deploy applications on a massive global network. With Azure, you can freely use your favorite tools and framework. It supports many programming languages, tools, frameworks and provides SaaS (software as a service), PaaS (platform as a service) and IaaS (infrastructure as a service). Microsoft Azure includes both Microsoft-specific and third-party software and systems. It offers serverless relational databases (Azure SQL) and non-relational databases (NoSQL).

Azure offers a wide range of cloud services such as analytics, computing, networking, mobile, DevOps, web, identity, internet of things, development, security, databases, and storage. It helps to manage the business challenges and achieve their desired organizational goals. Azure offers technologies and tools that support all kinds of industries including e-commerce, finance, and other companies. It offers five different types of customer support plans that are based on terms of scope and price – Basic, Developer, Standard, Professional Direct, and Premiere.

The most common use of Microsoft Azure is running virtual machines or containers in the cloud. It is also frequently used for disaster recovery and backups to meet the long-term data retention requirements.

Top Azure Certification

Microsoft has 12 kinds of Azure certifications with 14 exams. These certifications are categorized into three levels: Fundamental, Associate, and Expert.

Fundamental-Level Microsoft Azure Certification

Microsoft Azure Fundamentals Exam AZ-900- It is designed to validate the basic and fundamental knowledge level of Azure cloud services. It will help you learn foundational cloud concepts, Availability zone, Describe zone, DDoS protection, Network Security Group (NSG), Resource Groups, Disaster Recovery, scalability, Scalability, Fault Tolerance (FT), etc.

It is designed to validate the basic and fundamental knowledge level of Azure cloud services. It will help you learn foundational cloud concepts, Availability zone, Describe zone, DDoS protection, Network Security Group (NSG), Resource Groups, Disaster Recovery, scalability, Scalability, Fault Tolerance (FT), etc. Exam AI-900: Microsoft Azure AI Fundamentals (beta)- This new fundamental level certification will give you the knowledge of machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI). It describes AI workloads and considerations, features of computer vision workloads and conversational AI workloads, etc.

This new fundamental level certification will give you the knowledge of machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI). It describes AI workloads and considerations, features of computer vision workloads and conversational AI workloads, etc. Microsoft Azure Data Fundamentals Exam DP-900 (beta)- This certification is designed for the candidates who have knowledge of core data concepts such as relational and non-relational data. It helps you to learn data workload, data analysis, batch and streaming data, Azure data services, and basic management tasks for relational data.

Associate-Level Microsoft Azure Certifications

Microsoft Azure Administrator – Associate Exam AZ-103- This certification validates the skills and knowledge of implementing, monitoring, and maintaining azure services that include networking, storage, computer, and security. It will help you to learn about virtual machines, storage accounts, azure subscription, resource groups and manage role-based access.

This certification validates the skills and knowledge of implementing, monitoring, and maintaining azure services that include networking, storage, computer, and security. It will help you to learn about virtual machines, storage accounts, azure subscription, resource groups and manage role-based access. Microsoft Certified: Azure Administrator Associate Exam AZ-104 (beta)- It is the updated version of Azure Administrator AZ-103. It covers areas: Azure AD objects, RBAC (role-based access control), storage accounts, configure azure files, blob storage, configure VMs, web apps, and virtual networking.

It is the updated version of Azure Administrator AZ-103. It covers areas: Azure AD objects, RBAC (role-based access control), storage accounts, configure azure files, blob storage, configure VMs, web apps, and virtual networking. Microsoft Azure Developer – Associate Exam AZ-203- This certification exam is designed for the developers who build, design, and maintain cloud services and applications. They have coordination with DBAs (cloud database administrators) architects, cloud administrators, and clients. It will help you to learn provision VMs, create web apps, and azure app services, mobile apps.

This certification exam is designed for the developers who build, design, and maintain cloud services and applications. They have coordination with DBAs (cloud database administrators) architects, cloud administrators, and clients. It will help you to learn provision VMs, create web apps, and azure app services, mobile apps. Microsoft Azure Developer Associate Exam AZ-204- This exam is the newest version of the Azure Developer Associate AZ-203 exam. It will help you to learn the implementation of IaaS and azure functions, creation of templates, azure security, Develop event-based solutions, message-based solutions, solutions for Cosmos DB, and blob storage, App Service logic app, etc.

This exam is the newest version of the Azure Developer Associate AZ-203 exam. It will help you to learn the implementation of IaaS and azure functions, creation of templates, azure security, Develop event-based solutions, message-based solutions, solutions for Cosmos DB, and blob storage, App Service logic app, etc. Microsoft Azure Security Engineer-Associate exam AZ-500- This certification exam is specially designed for the candidates who manage and implement identity, security controls, and access management. It covers the areas: Azure AD privileged identity management, Configure MS AD for workloads, Configure Azure monitor and Azure log analytics, Azure tenant security, etc.

This certification exam is specially designed for the candidates who manage and implement identity, security controls, and access management. It covers the areas: Azure AD privileged identity management, Configure MS AD for workloads, Configure Azure monitor and Azure log analytics, Azure tenant security, etc. Microsoft Azure AI Engineer- associate Exam AI-100- This exam is for the candidates who implement Microsoft AI solutions like speech, natural language, processing, bots, computer vision, and agent using machine learning, cognitive service, and knowledge mining.

This exam is for the candidates who implement Microsoft AI solutions like speech, natural language, processing, bots, computer vision, and agent using machine learning, cognitive service, and knowledge mining. Microsoft Azure Data Scientist- Associate Exam DP-100- This certification exam will help you to learn about implementing a Data Science Solution. Also, it is useful in applying machine learning approaches in the training and deployment of models.

This certification exam will help you to learn about implementing a Data Science Solution. Also, it is useful in applying machine learning approaches in the training and deployment of models. Microsoft Azure Data Engineer- Associate exam

This certification includes two types of exams:

Exam DP-200: Implementing an Azure Data Solution

Exam DP-201: Designing an Azure Data Solution

Microsoft Azure Database Administrator Associate Exam DP-300 (beta)- It is a newly announced certification that focuses on administering cloud-based database systems.

Expert-Level Microsoft Azure Certifications

Microsoft Azure Solutions Architect – This certification also includes exams:

This certification also includes exams: Expert Exams AZ-300- Microsoft Azure Architect Technologies

Expert Exams AZ-301- Microsoft Azure Architect Design

Microsoft Azure DevOps Engineer – Expert Exam AZ-400- This certification is for DevOps professionals who bring people and technologies closer to deliver valuable products and services to achieve the business goals.

Take Away

Cloud computing is growing rapidly. It is one of the modern technologies for the bigger industries that generate billions of dollars in revenue and thousands of work opportunities. If someone wants to make a career in cloud computing, then Azure certifications are the best pathway to find the desired growth and niche. With these certifications, one can have the required career flexibility and better earning potential.