Gamblers are always on the lookout for online casinos where they can play for the best bonuses. There are many bonuses available today for players of all types. However, not all of them are the same, and players are always looking for casinos with competitive bonus offers and the best rollover terms.

These bonuses may come in free spins, on-site currency, or deposit matching in cash, among others. Here are the best bonuses offered by online casinos.

Loyalty Points

Loyalty Points are earned by an existing player of an online casino. The casino determines the point earned on each deposit. Loyalty points are also used to determine the opportunities such players can enjoy, like having free access to VIP games like video poker. It is every other bonus you get from a casino after claiming the welcome bonus. The more bets you place, the more the bonus offers accessible.

Welcome Bonus

It is a sign-up bonus that a person will receive when depositing for the first time. With the help of our online reviews, you can find the best online casinos that offer the best bonus rate on first deposit bonus (初回入金ボーナス) to first-timers.

Certain casinos will allow you to play without depositing as a first-timer by automatically crediting your account once you register there, but you can’t access the welcome bonus until you place a bet.

No Deposit Bonus

It is compensation for what a player might have lost in the process of gambling. There is always a specified maximum amount a casino can payout as a rebate on the initial loss. These offers are usually small. Therefore the rate of successful gambling should be calculated by the player to avoid losing much. It’s called no deposit bonus because part of the money deposited is returned if the player loses, so it will not be like a total loss.

Free Spins Bonus

It is used as a promotion tool for online gambling sites to create awareness when they acquire new slot machines. Sometimes, the casino might be specific about the games or online slots. The player might be allowed to choose, especially in live casino games played on a personal computer or tablet, to make the player feel in control.

The player will be provided with a certain number of free spins with terms and conditions guiding how to withdraw the free spins’ winnings.

Free Trial Bonus

Some online casinos offer a free trial to new players only to play without depositing at all. It is a form of marketing strategy to attract new customers. It might be available for existing players too.

It is the perfect embodiment of saying a real money bonus with no deposit needed. Once a player is qualified for the bonus, the casino offers a certain amount of money for the player to place a bet without any personal cash.

Match Bonus

In this case, the online casino matches a certain percentage of the gambler’s deposit, which increases the value of what has been deposited. For instance, the casino offers a 100% up to $100 bonus, which means if $200 is deposited, the casino pays the gambler $200 for a total payout of $400.

Deposit Method Bonus

Adopting cryptocurrency such as bitcoin as a means of deposit for online gambling made this bonus very popular. It is to encourage gamblers to deposit with bitcoins instead of credit cards.

Besides, playing with bitcoin is more secure and easier. The incentives earned on it is much. It is never considered a bad deal, which is why most players prefer it due to its speed of withdrawals.

Recommended Online Casinos With The Best Bonus Offers

Vera John Casino

This is a popular online gambling site with a license from the Republic of Malta and the first to regulate and accept bitcoin in 2014 in Japan. For beginners, players can try to gamble for free for 10 days. The first deposit bonus offer is a 100% deposit amount up to $500, including a registration bonus of $40. There are offers on the second deposit and the subsequent ones with 20times withdrawal conditions.

LuckiNicky

This is one of the best casinos online licensed by the Republic of Malta with lots of deposit and withdrawal options and known for having the best slot machines. The site gives a 100% deposit amount of up to $333 on the first, second, and third deposit bonus with 20times withdrawal conditions. It can be played as a live game and on mobiles for players from Japan.

Lucky Casino

This is a new online gambling site launched in 2019 by the founder of Vera John Casino. It’s famous for being a user-friendly online gambling platform. It can be played as a live game and on mobiles for players from Japan. The site offers a no deposit bonus of $30 and a 100% deposit amount up to $500 on the first, second, and third deposit with 25times withdrawal conditions.

Casino X

Casino X is a new online casino launched in Europe in 2012 and started operating in Japan in 2016. The no deposit bonus is $30. For the first deposit bonus, you receive 100% up to $2000 for the first time, 150% up to $300 for the second time, and 200% up to $50 for the third time with 25-30 times withdrawal conditions.

Conclusion

The above highlights some of the best casino bonuses you can find online. What’s more, you can enjoy most of them, whether you are a new or existing player. Just sign up with any of the online casinos mentioned above to have access to these bonuses. Don’t forget to read and understand the terms and conditions before claiming a bonus in a casino.