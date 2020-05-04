You just bought a wireless router for your apartment, and you can’t wait to install it. But, now, you face the challenge of finding that perfect location for the device. The best location to place your router should be somewhere you can enjoy excellent wireless signals with minimal risk of lags, slowdowns, or disconnections. To help you find that perfect location, here are some tips to keep in mind:

The Center Of Your Apartment

A router doesn’t broadcast a wireless signal in one direction. Instead, think of Wi-Fi signals as ripples of water in a pond. Throw a stone at the center of the pond, and that should be the origin of the signals.

Now, if you throw a stone at the edge of the pond, you’ll notice that the ripples get smaller with distance. A similar idea can be correct when thinking about wireless signals. So, you should place your router in a central location in your apartment to minimize the degradation of the Wi-Fi signals.

Another note to consider is that wireless signals tend to be more reliable for devices that are closer to the router. So, place your router in an area where you tend to use Wi-Fi the most. A couple of examples could be your abode’s living room or dining area.

However, you can mitigate the issue of distance by purchasing a recommended router for apartment. Choose a router that can throw strong radio signals at a relatively long distance so you can enjoy stable Wi-Fi connections in different areas of the apartment.

Open Areas

Barriers, like walls and thick surfaces, can hinder the efficiency of the wireless signals sent by your router. So, consider choosing a location for the wireless router that doesn’t have several obstructions blocking the signal.

Obstructions can come in different forms, some of which aren’t visible to the naked eye. It might be easy to avoid hindrances, like concrete walls and thick doors, but signals coming from other devices can also hinder the efficiency of the performance of your wireless router.

Appliances, like microwave ovens, send similar signals, which can disrupt Wi-Fi signals. Again, think of the radio signals as ripples of water in a pond. Now, throw one stone at one area of the pond, and another stone in another location. You’ll notice that some of the ripples merge and dissipate, thereby losing their strength and performance.

Hence, one way to boost Wi-Fi performance is to keep the router away from devices that send similar radio signals.

A High Position

Ripples on a pond can be an excellent way to visualize Wi-Fi signals. However, that example can be deceptively two-dimensional. It’s because wireless signals sent and received by routers are multi-dimensional. In other words, the Wi-Fi signals radiate both horizontally and vertically.

So, consider placing the device on a higher-than-average position to help the Wi-Fi cover multiple areas of the apartment. This idea is especially applicable to abodes with different items placed over the floor. Putting the router at a high position, on the other hand, should have fewer obstructions to prevent wireless signal fall-off.

Also, if you live in a multi-story apartment, consider placing the router in such a way that the different floors get covered by the wireless signal. For example, set the device at the center of the first and second floors if you live in a two-story apartment.

Avoid Windows And Other Reflective Surfaces

Wireless signals can travel best when moving through open air. So, the ideal situation would be to place the Wi-Fi router in a direct line-of-sight to your Wi-Fi compatible devices. However, that might not always be a feasible scenario, especially if you live in a multi-room apartment.

But, you can help boost the wireless signal by moving the router away from windows and other reflective surfaces. These surfaces may disrupt the Wi-Fi signals before bouncing them. Although the signals bounce from reflective surfaces, the bounced Wi-Fi performance can become less, thereby lowering the signal received by your device.

Also, glass windows don’t do well in impeding or reflecting wireless signals. Instead, Wi-Fi spills over during contact with glass, and possibly into your neighbor’s home.

Conclusion

In summary, you have different choices for the location of your Wi-Fi router in your apartment. Consider placing the device where there’s little to no obstructions. Also, avoid glass windows and other reflective surfaces as these items can impede the performance of the wireless signals. You can also invest in a high-quality router to mitigate some of these concerns.