WhatsApp Unveils Multiple Accounts Feature on Android Devices

In a recent update, WhatsApp has rolled out the support for multiple accounts on Android, a feature long-awaited by its vast user base. Users were earlier tied down to a single active account on one device, and to access a secondary account, they had to log out from their primary account on the same device​​.

Key Highlights:

WhatsApp now allows users to add and switch between multiple accounts within the same app on Android devices.

This feature rollout comes after a phase of beta testing with a limited number of users.

Dual-SIM support is necessary to add a second account on a device.

The update aligns WhatsApp with other messaging apps like Telegram that had this feature for years.

Users can now use the same WhatsApp account on up to five phones simultaneously.

The new feature is a significant step towards enhancing user flexibility and comes especially handy for those with dual-SIM support on their phones, enabling them to add a second account on the same device​. While this feature was available to WhatsApp’s beta users for some time, it’s now rolled out to all users on the stable channel, thus bridging the gap with other messaging platforms like Telegram that had this feature for years​​.

Expanding on the new feature, it’s evident that WhatsApp has taken a leap towards enhancing user-centric functionalities, a move that is likely to be appreciated by its extensive global user base. As smartphones with dual-SIM capabilities continue to dominate the market, the ability to manage multiple WhatsApp accounts on a single device adds a layer of convenience and efficiency for users. It also positions WhatsApp more competitively in the messaging app market, drawing parallels with other platforms that have had this feature for a while. The seamless transition between accounts within the app is set to refine the user experience, making communications more accessible and organized for Android users.

WhatsApp has also introduced a feature that allows the usage of the same account on up to five phones simultaneously. Besides, a Companion mode has been rolled out for iOS users, enabling linking up to four iPhones​​.

This update follows reports from last month when Meta-owned WhatsApp was testing this feature with a limited number of beta testers. The move was aimed to provide a more flexible WhatsApp experience on Android devices, allowing users to add and switch between multiple WhatsApp accounts within the same app​.

The latest update from WhatsApp, now allowing multiple accounts support on Android, comes as a significant move towards enhancing user flexibility and aligning with other messaging platforms. With dual-SIM support, users can easily add a second account, thus enjoying a more seamless messaging experience.