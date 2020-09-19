iMyFone, a company that launches useful applications across all platforms, has added another nifty application called Filme. It’s essentially a super easy to use video tool for beginners to create professional-looking videos. iMyFone Filme is worth $59.95 in usual, but there’s an offer where you pay $4.95 and get a Lifetime license of Filme. Hence, without much ado, let’s talk about the features that make Filme a must-have video editing tool for beginners.

As already mentioned, iMyFone Filme video editing software designed so that all functions are accessible for everyone, without any complicated controls. The company promises that the software offers secure and one-click editing features for users to churn out sleek, professional video content – regardless of experience. Therefore, let’s dive in and talk about the features that make Filme your go-to video editing tool.

iMyFone Filme offers many resources to create incredible videos with several filters and animations multilayer effects to narrate a powerful story. The software comes equipped with a wide range of features with a multitude of functionality. With Filme, you can trim/cut, crop, split, and edit videos. Besides, you can add effects, text, and transitions, add and edit images/audios, change speed, customize the video atmosphere, and much more!

Not to forget, with Filme’s ‘Fast Video mode, you can create your own powerful video story with music, whether you’re creating videos for your wedding or traveling. The app’s layout is relatively intuitive and straightforward, so even new users, who are not familiar with video editing tools, can create unique, professional-looking videos without much effort.

Key features of Filme

Fast Mode

Filme is an easy-to-use, free video editor that will not take longer than a single click to create powerful, attractive videos. The Fast Mode feature makes creating a musical slideshow an easy task even for beginners. The Fast Video mode provides you with some basic built-in templates and effects to easily spice-up your videos. These templates are easy to use; just double click on the template you want, and it will apply automatically. Users can choose templates from various categories in Fast Mode. These include weddings, Birthdays, Holidays, Travel, Education, Business, and others.

Multiple Editing Modes

When it is about making the photos more charming or cutting out a particular unwanted section without making it look clumsy, Filme is the product you need. Highlighting factors of editing mode enable a user to cut/trim, crop, split, rotate, adjust speed, add picture collation, and many more effects. It spares users from the hassle of editing photos they experience while working with regular products, which often feature complicated controls.

We can add Pictures, Videos, and GIFs in the media to make our video more attractive. These editing modes are critical because sometimes we need to add extra layers in videos to make them more appealing.

Other advanced features

Instant Preview

With Instant Preview, you can see how your project will turn out even before saving the completed project. It consists of a quick view of your video and audio for YouTube or Facebook. The feature allows you to preview your video in the editor.

Multi-Layer

Filme can enhance your videos’ quality with a dynamic Multilayer effect of videos, audio, text, images, transitions, animations, and overlays. It lets you stack media elements in a video project timeline to enable playback of several elements simultaneously. With this feature, you can create unique video montages for music videos and teasers. The software supports multi-layering videos, audio, text, images, animations, transitions, and overlays.

Multitrack audio

Filme offers a multi-audio feature that allows users to play up to eight audio files simultaneously. You can use this feature to mix any number of audio and video files into a single file. Besides, you can easily modify the soundtrack, colors, filters, and other aspects to create a specific theme for your video.

Conclusion

Overall, Filme is among the top no-nonsense video editing software that is known to get things done without taking too much of the resources. If you are a vlogger or like to make handy crisp videos, this is a good choice to go with where it will run just fine on your easy to carry ultrabook.