What You Need to Know About the Release of Sony’s Latest AI-Powered Alpha A6700 Mirrorless Camera

+-Despite the advent of smartphone photography, the photography industry is still going strong, with several great cameras released this year. One recent release is the Panasonic Lumix DC-S5 II, which was introduced at the beginning of 2023. It is dubbed the ultimate hybrid camera because of its main feature, the hybrid autofocus system. This system uses the Panasonic homegrown DFD AF and phase detection autofocus, which allows photographers to focus quickly and accurately on their subjects.

While this is an excellent camera, there’s another new one that photographers should look out for—the AI-powered Sony Alpha A6700, set to be available by the end of July. If this is the first time you’re hearing about this camera, here’s what you need to know:

Meet the Sony Alpha A6700

The Sony Alpha A6700 is the latest APS-C camera from the brand. It’s the successor of the Sony Alpha A6600, which was introduced in September 2019. The A6700 is a mirrorless camera, just like all of the models in the Sony Alpha series. It has no internal mirror that reflects light onto the sensor—unlike a standard DSLR camera. Instead, the light enters the camera and immediately reaches the sensor, displaying the image on the electronic viewfinder or live viewscreen. This is advantageous since photographers can adjust specific camera settings and preview the image before taking the shot.

Aside from being mirrorless, the A6700 boasts a 26MP APS-C format Exmor R back-illuminated CMOS sensor. This technology can double the sensor’s light sensitivity, reducing noise. As a result, it can take higher-quality pictures even in low-light conditions. It also possesses internal 6K 30 and 4K 120 recording for crisp videos and in-body stabilization to produce blur-free images and steady video content.

One thing that many enthusiasts are looking forward to is the A6700’s artificial intelligence (AI) technology, which we will discuss below.

How AI Works in the Sony Alpha A6700

The A6700’s AI processing system is its most significant upgrade. Although this is not the first Sony Alpha camera to incorporate AI, what’s different is that it has the best autofocus feature thus far. For comparison, take the Alpha 7R V that utilizes AI for image recognition. AI allows the camera to focus more quickly on subjects and uses detailed information about the human form and pose to improve its recognition accuracy. Apart from humans, it can also detect and focus on animals and vehicles.

Now, the A6700 has these same features, but better. The camera doesn’t just recognize subjects, but also what type of subject they are. While the 7R V can detect animals, this latest release can determine what kind of animal or insect you’re capturing, thanks to its expensive AI processor. It also does this for vehicles, and can identify whether you’re taking a photo of a car or a plane. Finally, the camera has an AI-based auto-framing feature that tracks subjects independently. This way, you don’t have to move the camera by yourself. It’s handy when capturing moving subjects, like animals in the wild or athletes at sports events.

Who should get the Sony Alpha A6700?

The A6700 is perfect for beginner and professional photographers.

It suits beginners because mirrorless cameras are essential photography tools that offer adjustable settings, allow for interchangeable lens attachments, and produce high-quality images. These qualities let an amateur experiment with their style and skills. The AI autofocus feature can also guide and teach beginners how to focus on subjects or which ones to focus on.+*

Professionals—especially those in the wildlife, events, or lifestyle industries—will also enjoy the benefits of the A6700. Since it has advanced autofocus and image recognition by AI, its quick focus makes it suitable for fast-paced events like weddings, fashion shows, or animal photography. The AI processor can also group photos into categories, as it can set apart animals, insects, and vehicles from one another, making for an easier post-processing experience.

The Sony Alpha A6700 is an AI camera masterpiece. Keep a lookout for more releases by Sony for cameras with advanced features and tech! For more tech and gadget news, please check out the rest of our posts here on Gadgets To Use.