Smartphones and tablets are amazing. The ability to have a pocket computer ready to go anytime, anywhere, for any reason at all is one of the major perks of living in the 21st century. It’s like being on Star Trek, but without the warp core constantly going haywire and the threat of imminent Klingon attacks. Tablets and pads especially make our lives so much easier. Imagine still being required to do some of the tasks that tablets have made easier manually. No one wants to return to that. But as with any significant, convenient technology, there come a few downsides. In this case, security and privacy can be an issue. The odds are that you’re using your tablet to get online for whatever reasons you may have. When doing so, you’re putting your data out there without any kind of privacy most of the time. It’s like driving around without car insurance: dangerous and with great potential for adverse consequences. Luckily, there’s a way to enjoy a more private and secure browsing experience through the magic of the virtual private network. Here’s a quick guide to what it is and how it can make using the internet on your tablet so much easier.

VPN Defined

VPN stands for the virtual private network. A virtual private network is a way to use encrypted data to browse the internet privately. It routes your traffic through a server location and masks your IP address. It uses several encryption methods to ensure that data is not able to be decrypted or lost/stolen as it moves through the network. In this manner, your internet service provider can’t see your browsing history (or sell it!) and you maintain a measure of privacy while working, browsing, or playing online.

Use It For Privacy While Browsing

Perhaps the most significant advantage of using a VPN for browsing is maintaining privacy. If you were on a public Wi-Fi network or unsecured network, a VPN can help keep you more secure. VPNs essentially mask your IP address while you’re online. Then it encrypts and runs your traffic to the server location you chose. The VPN will encrypt passwords, sensitive data, and other pertinent information so that nobody can intercept it while you’re on a public network. This means that you are safe if you use public wi-fi. It works really well when you’re at home, too, for protecting everything from email logins to bank account information and beyond.

Find Ways To Speed It Up

In a way, pro VPN solutions can be troublesome by slowing down your connection speed. The VPN itself doesn’t actually do much to improve speed and your internet speed is only as fast as your network. It can help to prevent intrusive tracking mechanisms and blocks ads that bog you down. But there are other ways to make a VPN faster. Many VPNs offer a variety of server locations. Simply change one that’s closer to your home location to speed it up slightly. Try using a wired connection and avoid having a lot of extra stuff open while you’re using the VPN. This will improve processing speeds on your machine as well. Tweaking the VPN proxy, or even using split tunneling can be effective at improving VPN speeds. If you’ll be using a tablet and a wired connection is not always possible, be sure that you’re not using public Wi-Fi or that you’re using your network provider’s powerful internet. If things get bogged down significantly, try rebooting your device. You’ll find it’s a tried and true method of turning it off and back on again can work for a VPN as well.

Better Bandwidth

So, what advantages do a pro solution offer over a free VPN? No data caps, for one thing. Bandwidth is the amount of data transferred over the internet during a predetermined period. It’s not how fast the internet is running. It’s about the volume of the data being transmitted. It refers to the maximum data transfer rate over the network. When you’re using a VPN, the effort of encryption can cause some slowdown. This might interfere with bandwidth slightly, but with a pro solution, there aren’t any limits on the bandwidth. That means that you can use as much as you need to accomplish whatever it is you’re trying to do online. This can be very beneficial especially for downloading or other high bandwidth tasks.

Works With Other Software Tools

Whether or not you decide to go pro with your VPN solution, keep in mind that a VPN can integrate very well into other, more robust software security tools. Although a VPN can keep you from revealing your browser history, maintain your privacy, and stave off DDOS attacks, it is not an anti-malware/antivirus solution. It will not help you prevent visiting a website that’s dangerous or falling for a phishing attempt. Similarly, a VPN does not protect you from malware, ransomware, spyware, or viruses. That’s why it’s important to integrate the tools into your overall cybersecurity solution rather than trying to rely on one or the other for the same results. Protecting yourself and your family while you’re online is critical, so use all the tools that you have at your disposal to make it a reality.