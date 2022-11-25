What is the Arlo app and how to use it?

Arlo is a wireless security camera system that helps you keep an eye on your home or business from anywhere in the world. The Arlo app allows you to view live video footage from your cameras, set up alerts, and even arm and disarm your system remotely. Whether you’re trying to catch a thief in the act or want to see what your animal is up to while you’re at work.

How to download the Arlo app?

If you’re looking to download Arlo app, below are some steps you need to know:

The Arlo app is available for both iOS and Android devices.

You’ll need to create an account with Arlo to use the app.

Once the app is downloaded, you can start using it to view your camera’s live feed, record footage, and more.

To get started, head to either the Google Play Store or the App Store and search for “Arlo.” Once you find the app, go ahead and download it. Once it’s finished installing, open it up and sign in with your Arlo account credentials. Once you’re signed in, you’ll be able to view your camera’s live feed, record footage, and more.

Setting up the Arlo app

You must first download the Arlo app from the App Store or Google Play. Once it’s installed, open it up and sign in with your account details.

Once you’re signed in, you’ll be able to access all of the app’s features. To start setting up your Arlo system, tap on the “Devices” tab and select “Add Device.”

You must follow the on-screen instructions to connect your Arlo cameras to your home Wi-Fi network.

Once they're connected, you'll be able to view live footage from them in the app.

Features of the Arlo app

The Arlo app is a free application that allows users to control their Arlo cameras from their mobile devices. The app also allows users to view live footage from their cameras and recorded footage. The app includes the following features:

Camera Control: The Arlo app allows users to control their Arlo cameras from their mobile devices. Users can view live footage from their cameras and recorded footage.

Push Notifications: The Arlo app can send push notifications to users’ mobile devices when an Arlo camera detects motion.

Remote Access: The Arlo app allows users to remotely access their cameras from anywhere in the world.

Using the Arlo app



If you have an Arlo security camera, you can use the Arlo app to control the camera and view footage.

Firstly, your camera should be connected to the internet to use the Arlo app and then open the app.

Once you’re logged in, you’ll be able to view your camera’s live feed and control it remotely.

You can also view the footage recorded by your camera and even download it to your device.

Its easy-to-use interface and remote access capabilities make it a must-have for anyone with an Arlo camera.

