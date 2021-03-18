In recent years the casino industry has grown immensely, with approximately 9,300 casinos around the world and even more than that online. One of the biggest factors when it comes to evaluating the success of casinos is the fact that they are now so much more convenient and accessible being a part of the online world, and new online casinos being launched almost daily to accommodate all of the people wanting to play.

Research shows that there are roughly 1.6 billion people who choose to gamble online instead of at a traditional, land-based casino. In addition, about 4.2 billion people make use of online gambling platforms at least once every year.

With the evolution of technology and the new wave of smartphones being able to do practically anything, casinos have made their way to mobile devices. If you are new to gambling you might not know which to choose, so here is a brief guide to understanding what mobile casinos are and why you should use them.

Play on the go and bonuses

Traditional casinos are particularly inconvenient when it comes to having to make a whole trip of it, getting dressed up, traveling there, and then having to spend time playing and not being able to do anything else. With the introduction of online and mobile casinos, gambling has become easier than ever allowing you to play anywhere at any time on a mobile device.

Playing at mobile casinos allows you to play in bed, not even having to leave the comfort of your own home. Not only is it so much more convenient, but they also offer really handsome welcome bonuses, such as those recommended by CasinoReviews, that allow you to play games for free for a bit to figure out if this is the right place for you.

What are mobile casinos?

The launch of the first online casino came all the way back in the late 1990s by InterCasino, and was the first-ever real money online casino to make its way to the world. This was a while ago, and since then, there have been so many advancements that have allowed users to now play on their own. With all this said, essentially online casinos are just like regular casinos, with all the same games available, but you can just play from the comfort of your own home, and it is now even more convenient since becoming available on mobile devices.

Security and convenience

When it comes to playing with real money at online casinos it can be a bit tricky and people may be concerned about the safety of their private information and the security of their banking details. In order to ease the minds of the players, online casinos have put in place much different safety measures and security methods that will completely protect the players and their identity.

When it comes to the casino security itself, most online casinos have some form of certification and licensing that will verify them as real casinos that are up to the minimum standard.

Beyond just the casino itself, there are many other measures that are put in place on the website to ensure that device and personal information are encrypted and only allow for the casino to see. They also offer a variety of payment methods including cryptocurrency which allows the players to play without any personal banking information being leaked or risked.

Many games available

Just like traditional land-based casinos, online and mobile casinos have many games to offer, if not even more. They have all the same games as a normal casino, but with so much more variety and so many more options to choose from. You will always be able to find the regular table games like poker, blackjack, and roulette, as well as sot, and sometimes even live table games, but on top of this, each game will have hundreds of varieties with different themes available for each in order to target specific people. Not only this, but they have also gamified casino games to be more video game-like, to make themselves more attractive to the younger generation.