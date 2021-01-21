Wherever you go, there is a world that you can’t see with your naked eyes. This invisible world is ruled by the tiniest of organisms, and just like humans, they experience the trials and tribulations of life. They experience productivity, conflict, birth, and many other different events that only further their growth or deterioration.

These organisms and whatever may be left of them also tell a story about whom they’ve come from and each of these stories can be very unique. All of these could be witnessed through a microscope, specifically a compound microscope.

What Is A Compound Microscope?

Created in 1590 by a Dutch father and son team of spectacle manufacturers named Zaccharias and Hans Janssen, they discovered that while they had several spectacles within a tube, certain objects turned out to be much larger in vision. In 1609, the Father of Modern Physics and Astronomy, Galileo Galilei, heard of the Janssen’s experiments and tried his hand at making a more refined instrument for magnification. In 1660, a man from Holland named Anton van Leeuwenhoek, started a hobby of his that involved looking at things through tiny lenses. It’s with this that he discovered microorganisms that lived among humans, and, with that, he became the Father of Microscopy.

Since then, microscopes have been used to study the causes of diseases and find a way to prevent them from happening, analyze blood samples, further scrutinize the evidence of a crime, observe the behavior of microorganisms, and other tasks that can’t be fulfilled without its use. With the creation of the compound microscope, people are able to view specimens at different levels of magnification.

If you are looking to get your very own compound microscope, sites like the New York Microscope Company will have different variations of such a device.

Uses Of Compound Microscope

Study And Discovery Of Microorganisms

With the use of a compound microscope, the viewer may be able to study the behavior of various microorganisms and how they interact with one another. They’ll be able to observe their growth, their hostility toward other microorganisms, and many more.

Research In Medical Sciences Like Pathology

In various medical technology labs, people use compound microscopes to observe and analyze blood and tissue samples, as well as determine the cause of bacterial infections and diseases. Aside from simply seeing where these diseases may have originated, compound microscopes are also used in finding ways to prevent the diseases from happening again.

Forensics And Crime Investigation

Upon the retrieval of different, seemingly normal pieces of evidence, the use of a compound microscope may be able to paint an entirely different picture. Crime cases can be solved by putting each specimen under the microscope at a time.

Creation Of Electronics And Circuitry

Almost all the delicate procedures taken into account when assembling phones, computers, laptops, and tablets have been done using a microscope. This can especially come in handy if you’re looking to fix your own electronics since some components are so small that they’re hard to see.

Educational Purposes

Almost every school today has at least one compound microscope in their science lab. This is for students to understand the purpose of this instrument and for them to conduct experiments for any of their science subjects.

More Than Meets The Eye

A compound microscope could open one’s eyes to a different, new world. Not only will they gain new knowledge about how the world around them works, but they’ll also be able to see and study how even the tiniest of organisms could be a threat to their existence. Thanks to the microscope, the world has now become much larger and more fascinating than it already is.