Betting online was something that only a few people did back in the days. However, the situation nowadays is different because there are millions of punters across the world. Some of them love to bet on sports, whereas others are die-hard casino fans, which is why they prefer to spend time playing slots, table games, bingo, and more.

One of the best things about online betting is that we can do it from different devices. Once this industry started growing, most users preferred to punt on their PCs because there weren’t that many phones and tablets. Naturally, there are still many PC users out there, but it seems like the mobile bettors have surpassed them.

Most of the people who punt on the go use their smartphones because they are smaller. Hence, bettors can just carry the device with them and still have access to the things they like. Nonetheless, there are also loads of tablet users out there, which prefer the bigger screen size when it comes down to betting.

If you haven’t used a tablet for betting yet, but you’re considering it, here are a few things that you need to know.

It is better for casino games

Due to its larger screen size and somewhat better performance, most tablets are more convenient to use than smartphones for betting. Even though it probably won’t make that big of a difference for sports betting, casino fans will definitely appreciate the larger screen because they will have a better overall experience, especially if they like playing games with live dealers.

Some of the apps might be more optimized

Although there aren’t that many gambling operators that have stand-alone mobile apps, those that do usually tend to optimize it for the two leading mobile OS. Normally, there shouldn’t be any difference between the tablet and the smartphone, but sometimes, the tablet’s app could run a little bit better.

There are different apps that you can try out, some of which might be difficult to install. If you need help, you can take a look at the download instructions for the 1xbet app on Android and iOS, which will allow you to download and install the app of one of the biggest brands in the betting business.

It will be more difficult to bring the tablet with you

Unless you carry a bag all the time, moving the tablet around town or anywhere else for that matter could be an issue. In most cases, tablets are pretty big, which means that you can’t just put them in your pocket and carry them with you.

Some people even buy special bags, just so they can bet on the go. If you are a passionate bettor who really likes to play casino games, this is something that you need to consider. However, if you like to bet on sports, it’s probably not worth carrying this device with you all day when you can use your phone.