The majority of successful organisations have enjoyed a strong presence within the cloud in recent years. Perhaps the most well-known benefit involves the notion of data redundancy. In the event of an on-site failure, important information will remain safe within the digital domain. Other advantages include instantaneous access by authorised personnel, enhanced levels of security and automatic updates when new storage solutions become available.

However, there are still some challenges that need to be overcome. This is particularly relevant for medium to large organisations that may handle copious amounts of big data on a regular basis. Let us examine some potential stumbling blocks as well as how they can be overcome.

License Management

Multinational firms are already aware that dealing with multiple software licenses is no easy task. Manual oversight can lead to serious issues such as compliance breaches, legal concerns and cost overruns (particularly when redundant packages are still being used). When referring to database management solutions such as Oracle, SAP HANA and Amazon Aurora, it pays to keep track of licensing concerns.

This is why search terms such as “Oracle license management USU” are becoming commonplace. These systems allow stakeholders to proactively monitor the status of all licenses at any given time. Such a centralised means of oversight will dramatically reduce the chances that legal issues will arise. Furthermore, businesses can conform to all applicable end-user license agreements (EULAs).

Immediate and Secure Access to Important Data

Cloud-based solutions are centred around a sense of efficiency. After all, of what use is such a bundle of information cannot be accessed at the appropriate times? It is important to examine what types of data management options are available. How easy is it to use the system? What types of authentication will be required? In the event of prohibited access, will management be notified? While streamlined access to proprietary information is critical, cybersecurity is just as relevant when choosing the appropriate cloud storage system.

Scalability

Growing organisations must always be provided with a scalable platform. As the needs of the business change, the software itself should be modified in accordance. Unfortunately, this is not always the case; especially when referring to the amount of information that can be embedded within a cloud-based system at any given time. It is now clear to see why the notion of scalability is entirely relevant.

Pricing, Terms and Conditions

Even larger businesses are concerned about overhead. In terms of cloud-based storage solutions, most prices are rather straightforward. They tend to be based on two parameters:

The amount of data that can be stored (in gigabytes or terabytes).

The length of the contract.

Prices may also vary in synergy with what levels of customer support are offered and how often the information is backed up. However, there may be room for negotiation in terms of obtaining a tailor-made service package. On a final note, stakeholders should carefully scrutinise the terms and conditions. Service limitations and vendor lock-ins are two factors to avoid.

While there are many advantages associated with the cloud, it is just as important to remember that medium to large businesses needs to weigh the pros and cons of each bundle carefully in order to make a sound decision.