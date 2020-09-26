Being always connected to the internet has become vital. However, having a network connection is not enough. Speed and range matters as well. The internet has become a hub for work, entertainment, information, and whatnot? The importance of which can be recognized in its absence. That being said, most houses have dead spots where WiFi signals do not reach. Also, there can be spots where the network is slower than in other areas. If you are experiencing something similar, then you are here at the right place. Read on to learn more about WiFi boosters and why you need them.

1. Cover those Dead Spots

As mentioned before, there are a certain number of dead spots in your living area. Also, there might be areas in your house where the network signals of your WiFi might disappear altogether. This usually happens when you step out of the zone of the WiFi router. Sometimes, the architectural framework of your house prevents the signals from reaching through. If you face any of such issues, a WiFi extender is needed to boost your network signals and fill the dead spots inside your living area. Click here to learn more about the best WiFi boosters of this year.

2. The frustration of Slow WiFi

If your WiFi router is positioned upstairs in your home office, you might face issues of slow WiFi signals while you will be downstairs. Slow network signals can be quite frustrating; especially, when you try to stream something online and get interrupted. Many homeowners face such frustrating situations and try to work their way through a slow internet connection.

It can be annoying when you cannot stream your favorite cooking channel while making something in the kitchen. Also, you would not want to sit in the home office for face-timing your friends. All you need is to get a good WiFi booster so that you can enjoy the internet in some regions of your living space. Opting for a WiFi booster is an instant and cost-effective solution to your network problems.

3. Faster Network Speeds

WiFi boosters and WiFi extenders are typically associated with covering the dead spots inside your house. However, you can use WiFi extenders to obtain better and faster internet speeds as well. Your existing will get an automatic up-gradation with the installation of a WiFi booster. It might be an equally good idea to upgrade your network router. Especially if your network router is not supportive of AC, then you will never enjoy the fastest possible speed of internet connection. Moreover, some WiFi extenders come with advanced features that boost the efficiency of your internet.

If you want to enjoy surfing the web while relaxing outside in your porch or backyard, a WiFi booster will provide you with the required range. If your garage is sort of detached from the rest of your house, the reliance on the WiFi booster will fulfill your internet needs. Opting for a WiFi booster is cost-effective compared to your cellular network.

Since 1970, the average space of a typical U.S. home has already doubled. It is hard to cover all dead spots inside your house with a single network router. Since we want to stay connected with our friends, office, and favorite Netflix series at all times, we cannot bear to break free from the internet. Even if you place your network router at the center of your house, you will still require a WiFi extender to fulfill your needs.