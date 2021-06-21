Unfriend the people who think gaming is a mere addiction and not an actual sport. There are millions of individuals glued to their laptops taking part in tournaments, earning money, and getting better every day.

If you feel like you have the potential to do the same, here’s a list of Esports waiting for you to create an account. They’re not ranked in any particular order so feel free to choose the one that interests you the most. Moreover, if you want something extra to make from these games, Betrefs provides a list of the best sites you can bet on and make some money.

Join the trend in 2021!

1. Playerunknown’s Battleground:

You might’ve heard the acronym “PUBG” more than any other word in the last two years. This game has skyrocketed like no other before. It’s easy to learn, but even more interesting to play. All you have to do is shoot to survive. Move around a chosen space while being mindful of your opponents. Collect any weapons and/or tokens that will help you live through till the end. The last player alive wins the game.

It’s your choice to join the battle royale solo, or with a group of knowns, so gear up to have the time of your lives!

2. Dota 2:

Created by Valve, Dota 2 is a team vs. team sport. It expects 5 players from either team to destroy the ‘Ancient Structure,’ which in simple words is the base of the other team. Heavily protected by weapons, allies, and skillful hero’s, Dota 2 is inarguably one of the most difficult games to master, making it very competitive.

What’s best about this sport, or any online sport for that matter, is that they boost critical thinking and analytical skills. So, next time when your father walks into your room asking what you’re up to, give him an educated and academically inclined answer!

3. Counter Strike: Global Offensive:

Another Gen-Z favourite is CS:GO. Like Dota 2, this game is multiplayer and has two opposing teams that compete for 30 rounds. They’re divided into ‘Terrorists’ and ‘Counter-Terrorists.’ At the beginning of each match, a bomb is planted. The Counter-Terrorists get 40 seconds to diffuse it before it explodes. If they’re able to make it in time, then victory is theirs. Players could also shoot if they encounter one another.

Both teams get to switch between planting and defusing the bomb. Whichever team uses the best strategy and wins 16 rounds, is titled champion. CS:GO is best played when you create a team with the people you trust the most. Call your friends, family, acquaintances and get to work!

4. Fortnite:

If you haven’t heard of Fortnite, you’re living under a rock. This celebrated esport is like PUBG giving the player an option to survive solo, or with a crew. Shoot till you’re the last one standing, collect gear and tokens, rob and hide at the same time. Fortnite will quench your thirst of being ‘the bad guy.’

More than the game though, players are drawn to its visuals and dances. Upon shooting, there’s no sign of blood, making it child-friendly. Fortnite doesn’t fall under your typical violent games, but it still is enjoyed by all ages!

5. Overwatch:

Swoon yourself in a euphoric world with Overwatch. It’s a multiplayer game that divides players into two teams of six. They compete to conquer and rule several locations. Represented by ‘heroes’ with special abilities, players appoint the ones that are most fit for their team.

The maps of these spaces are divided into 4, namely- assault, escort, hybrid, and control. Whichever team gets hold of any 3 maps is declared the winner.

To conclude, these are 5 of the most trending games that you’d find everyone obsessing over in 2021. They’re the right ones to play if you want to join the trend. Take part in competitions and win prizes. Impress your parents with professions they never would’ve thought existed. Happy Gaming!