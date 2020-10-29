We’ve seen various trends in the last few years that come and go. Some of us collected cards, fidget spinners, and other types of things that are nowhere near as popular now as they once were.

However, there is one thing that’s been around for some time now, and by the looks of it, it is here to stay. Online betting has grown in popularity in the last few years, and as a result, there are hundreds of online bookmakers and casinos, which attract millions of customers.

After online betting started to become widespread, most punters used their PCs to access a specific gambling operator. However, it seems like there are way more mobile bettors now because people really like the fact they can bring their devices with them and still enjoy their favorite hobby.

Nonetheless, betting on a PC has its benefits, even though smartphones and tablets keep getting better all the time. Here are some of the reasons why you should bet on your PC.

It is way more powerful than a smartphone or a tablet

When it comes down to brute force, PCs will always be better than our handheld devices, at least for now. If you have a modern-day computer that has a good CPU, GPU, and loads of RAM, you won’t have any problems when it comes down to betting websites.

Regardless if they are using HD games or a new type of software, your PC will rip through them like a knife through butter.

You don’t have to download and install apps

If you want to have the ultimate mobile gambling experience, you need to choose an operator that will allow you to use a mobile app. Unfortunately, there aren’t that many companies that do that. Furthermore, the download process can sometimes be difficult. If you are having issues, take a look at the steps that will show you how to download the 22bet mobile app on your device. This is one of the big names in the online betting words, so definitely check it out.

If you don’t want to go through this annoying process, you can simply use a PC and access the desktop website. You won’t have to download and install anything, apart from a mobile browser, unless you like to use the stock one.

The mobile websites usually have way more features than their mobile versions

Regardless of whether the given gambling operator has an app or a mobile website, it probably won’t be able to provide you with every game/sport, feature, and bonus that you can find on the desktop website.

However, if you decide to use a PC, you will have access to everything a given brand offers. This usually affects the casino players because there are many fantastic slots and table games that still haven’t been optimized for mobile devices. Hence, the only way to access them is to enter the desktop website of the given online casino.

When it comes down to sports, most mobile apps don’t support the full range of betting features. There are many examples, but the most common feature that’s missing is Live Streaming.