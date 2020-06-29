Western Digital today announced the launch of a new family of USB Type-C Pendrive in India, with the highest capacity pendrive being of 1 TB capacity. That makes the new SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C Pendrive to be the ideal solution to quickly and easily transfer data between devices. The company is claiming the new USB 3.1 Gen 1 drive boasts of a max read speed of 150 mb/s.

The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C pendrive also impresses with its looks, thanks to the sleek metal build and the unique swivel design that makes it all the more user-friendly. The metal build also serves to protect the connectors too, which means it can take on a bit of rough as well.

Apart from the max capacity of 1 TB, the pendrive is also available in storage size options of 32 GB, 64 GB, 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB. That means there is a pendrive to suit every requirement. Also, it can be used with just about any device that offers a Type-C port, which includes a Mac, Windows PCs, smartphones, or tablet device.

The pendrives also come with the company’s SanDisk Memory Zone app pre-installed. Western Digital is claiming it to be one of the best data management tool you can have. The app will let you easily categorize and organize your data from different devices. Besides, you can use the app to back-up all your data easily and in the most hassle-free manner.

The new pendrive can be purchased from Amazon starting July 4, 2020. The company, though said other e-tailers too would have the pendrive on offer soon. As for its price, the range starts at Rs. 849 for the base model having 32 GB of storage while the top-end 1 TB pendrive will set one back a cool Rs. 13,529.

Amazon is also offering an instant discount worth Rs. 650 for those who pre-order the pendrive. The offer is, however, valid for only the 1 TB pendrive model.