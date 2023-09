Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax GPS, Bluetooth v5.30, NFC USB Type-C, 3G, 4G, 5G Sensors: Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor, Barometer, Gyroscope, Proximity Sensor, Compass/Magnetometer Dimensions: 147.60 x 71.60 x 7.80mm Weight: 171.00 grams Price (as of 13th September 2023) Rs. 79,900 in India