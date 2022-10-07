WD_BLACK ™ SN850X NVMe SSD now shipping as part of WD_BLACK SSD portfolio in India

Western Digital is now shipping in India the WD_BLACK™ SN850X NVMe™ SSD, a new addition to its growing WD_BLACK gaming portfolio. The new SSD is optimized for hardcore gamers looking for unparalleled performance. This powerful internal PCIe® Gen4 SSD1 delivers breakneck read speeds of up to 7,300 MB/s2.

With minimized latency, predictive loading and adaptive thermals management, gamers can expect an incredible gaming experience with fast load times, rich visual experience, and uncompromising thermal performance. The downloadable WD_BLACK Dashboard also includes new Game Mode 2.0, offering more PC performance-boosting features.

An optional heatsink (1TB and 2TB models) is available to help maintain peak performance and includes RGB lighting to complement any gaming rig.

Pricing/Availability: The WD_BLACK SN850X NVMe SSD will come in 1TB, 2TB and 4TB capacities starting at INR 13,119. It will be available for purchase at select Western Digital retailers, e-tailers, resellers, system integrators and the Western Digital Store.

For more information on these products, or to learn more about our full WD_BLACK portfolio of gaming solutions, please visit www.WDBLACK.com or follow us on Instagram WD_BLACK_INDIA.